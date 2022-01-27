“Strade clean” takes away the waste abandoned in Cardano al Campo





Clean Streets in Cardano al Campo. In the sense that the Gallarate group of “Clean Streets” – born in the Varese valleys from the commitment of Damiano Marangoni – debuted with an ecological morning in the Cardano area, near Malpensa.

Photo gallery “Clean roads” in Cardano al Campo 4 of 13

Sunday morning the Gallarate group started to get serious in the area of ​​the SS336Dir junction in Cardano al Campo. The ten volunteers (including many newcomers) took care of continuing the cleaning of the cycle path for Samarate that began last year and starting the section of the overpass from via Carreggia to the roundabout in via Allende.

Fill thirty bags of waste with a lot of plastic and paper, found several full bags thrown in the interchange, like many glass bottles, some trolleys with clothing were also recovered (perhaps luggage theft at the nearby airport), as well as four red plastic garden chairs, a full oil tank, damaged car parts and various.

“Thanks and congratulations to Georgina, Luca, Marta and Damiano and the new Graziella, Francisca, Elena, Ambrogio, Fabio, Maurizio to whom we also give a warm welcome, in particular Fabio, for bringing the brioches, he starts on the right foot!”



