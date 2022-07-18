Straight Flush and first place paid at the WSOP for Neymar

June 20, 2022 chad holloway Liam Gannon





Since 2015 Neymar has regularly come to smell the atmosphere of the World Series Of Poker… without ever having tried his luck in a WSOP tournament.

Last week the Brazilian finally took the plunge… since then he has multiplied his attempts to finally achieve his first paid place at the legendary American festival. Neymar notably played the Championship Limit at $10,000…

On the night of Sunday to Monday, the PSG player finally managed not to leave empty-handed. The PokerStars Ambassador made the money on the $1,000 Super Turbo Bounty, finishing 49th in Event #41. Captain Auriverde deep-run on a field of 2,227 entrants to pocket $3,959.

A straw compared to his salary of €990,000 per month at Paris Saint Germain, but a great reward for the investment shown this week in Las Vegas. Neymar is a poker enthusiast who does not hesitate to come and track compatriots he does not know when the latter deep-run like in Monaco.

At the bubble of the event, while the tournament staff tried to count the players still in contention and to streamline the playing area, spectators were asked to leave the premises.

On the verge of entering the money, the bubble also took place at his table a few minutes later with a player cracking his at the worst time, Neymar had to share his joy and excitement. He was therefore close to the rail to discuss with the Brazilian clan and his great friend Andre Akkari when he was stopped by a member of the security of the 53rd world championships of poker.

There are still people around the world who don’t recognize the Brazilian star. “Sorry guys I have to get you out of here, you can’t stay here,” the officer said. “I’m playing,” replied the champion of France before spinning back to sit down.

Neymar was then able to celebrate his paid place with his friends!

Johan ‘YoH ViraL’ Guilbert played a part atARIA with the Brazilian… He had a ringside seat to share this straight flush for Neymar!

