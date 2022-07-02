Straight from the 80s, the scrunchie arrives, the hair accessory that is going to succeed this summer (and these influencers confirm it)

The

hair accessories come from other times, now triumph in all our hair styles. First the typical

crab claw, which we used to collect all our hair in the easiest and most comfortable way possible. But he wasn’t the only one, because then the

zig zag headbands that we wore in the 90s and 2000s and, for the most classic,

the loop What did your mother wear for your first communion? But since there are not three without four (was it like that?), Now she has come back hitting the typical scrunchie hard, that

fabric covered scrunchieknown as

scrunchieswith different designs that I tried to hit in the 80s. And there are already several famous ones who affirm that, if it can be with

built-in loopbetter than better.

The first to generate this need for us has been

Lily Collins. The American actress shared a video on her Instagram in which she powerfully called her attention to her

hairstyle. All his hair (except the

straight bangs) was collected in a

high bun, adorned with a black hair tie with a built-in bow that was just below the hairstyle. a very style

romantic and feminineTRUE?

But it has not been the only one, since

Esther Exposito He has also given us a hairdressing lesson without leaving his house by publishing a photograph in which he could be seen with a

comfortable look and an updo that seems typical of “I’ve done it with the first thing I’ve caught.” The one that only looks good on them but if you do it yourself it looks like you just got home from a busy night. It was about a

semi-collected informal that fixed with a

scrunchie with bow pastel yellow.

If you want to replicate the hairstyles of these two actresses, you will have no problem finding this

accessory. We have found one in

Parfois (the beige one with a long scarf, 5.99 euros), in

Women’Secret (the navy blue one with a small bow, 2.99 euros) and in

Pull&Bear in a pack of three (black, tan and pink with polka dots, 5.99 euros).

And if you can’t manage to comb your hair, you can always resort to

TikTokthe social network par excellence for

tutorials both hair and makeup. We have found one that teaches you to copy the style of

Esther Exposito but leaving two

strands loose to frame your face, another great hit of the 2000s.

They can’t be more

easy to use and they are ideal now that he wears what

retro. Do you wake up with horrible hair and don’t have time to fix it? A

scrunchie with bowand to the street.