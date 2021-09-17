‘Stranded Asset’ Chris Pratt and Sam Richardson reunite for Universal

Chris Pratt signed to produce the action comedy Stranded Asset for Universal Pictures, with Sam Richardson, who co-wrote the script for the film with Jen D’Angelo.

Finds on the set for Stranded Asset

The new project reunites the trio after their successful collaboration in The Tomorrow War from Amazon, that Pratt he produced and performed together with Richardson. D’Angelo was the writer on the set of the sci-fi movie of Skydance. And here too they will meet for a new project together.

Pratt will produce Stranded Asset through its banner Indivisible Productions, which has a first-look deal with Universal Pictures. Under the agreement, Indivisible And Universal are developing the recently announced Saigon Bodyguards, which brings together Pratt with its directors of Avengers, brothers Russian, and the Chinese star Wu Jing.

The other commitments of the protagonists

Besides The Tomorrow War, Richardson had a successful summer, even starring in the hit horror comedy Werewolves Within and the actor will be seen in The Afterparty for Lord And Miller on Apple.

More recently, D’Angelo wrote the next Hocus Pocus 2 which is expected to begin production this fall and has sold the untitled sister comedy of Awkwafina And Sandra Oh to Netflix.

