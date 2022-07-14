Strange disease suffered by Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt revealed during an interview for GQ who faces difficulties in his personal and professional life due to a cognitive illness that prevents him from recognizing people’s faces. It is prosopagnosia, a disorder that, although it has not yet been officially diagnosed, is a problem that causes social problems.

The 58-year-old Hollywood star has commented that her social life has been a disaster since it is painful not to recognize the face of the person with whom she is conversing.

The actor has revealed to him that they have come to brand him as self-centered or distracted and that “nobody believes him” when he claims not to recognize faces, especially if he knows the person very little. For him it has been so frustrating that he decided to reduce his appearances to the maximum since meeting new people generates a lot of anxiety.

Prosopagnosia is a cognitive disorder that cannot be reversed, there are no treatments or medications, therefore, those affected only have to train and use tricks that allow them to recognize people.

The actor said that this disease began in 2013, he is almost 10 years old, and has led him to not recognize the faces of known people and even his own face when he sees himself in the mirror or in photographs. In the very personal interview, he has also said that he has always felt alone, as a child and in Hollywood, and comments that his success has not improved his situation.

He also recalled his history of alcohol abuse, which he hasn’t tested for six years. On his professional side, he decided to relax his acting career, and now he focuses even more on his side as a film producer. His personal facet has been more complicated, after his separation from Angelina Jolie, he was unable to obtain custody of his children, neither exclusive nor shared, so he only has the right to visit his six children.

Following his brief but hilarious appearance in The Lost City, starring Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, the star returns to theaters to star in Bullet Train, which hits theaters August 5. She will next star in an unknown project with his good friend George Clooney, and will have a major role in Babylon opposite Margot Robbie, the latest from Damien Chazelle. @worldwide