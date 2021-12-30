“Strange Infection” – Libero Quotidiano





Now it’s scary “Flurona”, simultaneous infection with Covid and the flu virus. In Israel, according to what he reports Ynet, the first case was confirmed. The double infection was identified in a woman who went into labor this week at Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva. According to the hospital, the woman, who it is not vaccinated against neither of the two pathogens, she feels well and is ready to discharge. The Ministry of Health is looking into the case and has yet to determine if one combination of the two viruses cause a more serious disease. Health officials estimate that many other patients have contracted both viruses but have not been diagnosed.

“The infection together of Covid and flu is a bit strange because in medicine it has always been said that if there is a virus that causes one disease, it prevents the development of another due to a different virus “, he observes Roberto Cauda, infectious disease specialist at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome and scientific advisor of the EMA. “The explanation could lie in the fact that Covid causes a defect in the production of interferon and this would open the way to the other virus, which in this case is the flu”. “The case found in Israel leads us to say even more vaccinate against the flu”, he concludes.