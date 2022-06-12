Strange, Neymar wants everyone except Zinedine Zidane

Paris Saint Germain has been chasing Zinedine Zidane for several months without success. The former Real Madrid coach would have finally said no to the Qataris three times, according to the Spanish press. His dream is to succeed Didier Deschamps at the head of the French team. A refusal of Zizou to the proposal of the PSG which pleases a lot to Neymar Jr.

1998 world champion and golden ball the same year, Zidane is one of the best players in the history of football. His name alone embodies authority and respect. At Real Madrid, when he landed, titles rained down despite no reinforcements. He knows how to talk and manage the stars. With ZZ, no preferential treatment.

On the set of Rothen ignites, it was claimed that Neymar wouldn’t want Zinedine Zidane at all as PSG’s next manager. Because according to Ludovic Giuly for example, Neymar would regularly go on the bench with the French technician. He took his cue from Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard, two Real Madrid stars, whom Zidane benched for a long time because they worked less in training.

“Neymar ok he is overweight. He will arrive with a new coach like Zidane, I tell you he will get up to speed immediately. And there are going to be rules. If he doesn’t feel like running, he (Zidane) will bench him. You don’t want to play, you go on the bench and that’s how it is, mentioned Giuly in Rothen ignites on RMC.

🔴🔵 @Ludovic_Giuly : “With the arrival of a new coach like Zidane, I can tell you that Neymar will get up to speed straight away.” #RMClive pic.twitter.com/CZxd6G1WtY — Rothen ignites (@Rothensenflamme) June 10, 2022

Advertising