“Strange to lose 4 players in January, mistakes made in the past”

On the eve of the FA Cup match against Brighton, Antonio Conte welcomes the latest arrivals Kulusevski and Bentancur (“ideal prospects for Tottenham’s philosophy, they are called up for tomorrow”) and throws a stab at President Levy for transfers. “It was weird, in January sending out 4 on loan and selling a player (Dele Alli, ed). It means that maybe you need to see what you have done in the past. And perhaps to understand that there have been errors – he said -. Because you usually have to buy players to strengthen your team. But if you’re loaning out players you’ve bought in the past two or three years, it means you may have done something wrong in the past. For sure losing 4 players in January, I repeat, is not normal. We shared the decision with the club and the players. But then again, it means that something wrong has happened in the past. Usually you buy players to strengthen your team, you don’t lose players after one, two or three years. “