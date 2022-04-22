Strange trend: Why do celebrities dye their hair pink? | Chronicle

Fashions are constantly changing and not only in clothing and footwear can you see the trends that generally begin in the cities that most influence the lifestyle we lead. From 2000s platinum blondes to grays and hipster cuts, the way that “looquemos” our hair is also marked by global fashion trends.

Now, celebrities like Maluma, Neymar, Raw Alejandro and J Balvin, among many others, dyed their hair pink. Although this is a reality that can be seen with the naked eye, curiosity leads us to ask ourselves: Why do celebrities dye their hair pink?

Expert hairdressers on the subject point out that in addition to being fashionable, pink hair “It brings light to the face and is very flattering for all skin tones. It even has anti-aging properties, since it is a color that rejuvenates”.

Many celebrities like Ricky Martin, Cruz Beckham, Elle Fanning or Luke Evans they had dyed their hair that shade as part of a care awareness campaign against the coronavirus pandemic. It seems that this conscientious trend lasted over time and promoted other singers and stars to color their hair in that particular tone.

It is not the only reason why this trend appeared, although the pink dye became the most demanded during those months of quarantine, since color is related to emotional mood swings and the effects that the pandemic had on our psyche.

In this sense, the image consultant Anitta Ruiz explained that “In 1979, the psychiatrist Alexander Schauss discovered in a study that the color pink sweetened the character of any person.” “This tone evokes positive feelings related to delicacy and kindness and also brings us closer to our feminine side. In addition, in periods of anxiety, pink calms”remarked the expert on the psychological consequences of the pandemic on people.

Maisie Williams

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress left behind her blonde to bleach her hair with a salmon tone, bangs and a minimal black root.











Raww Alexander

The Puerto Rican singer is on tour with his latest album and for the performances he dyed his hair blue and baby pink, colors that match his pink outfits.

Maluma

As a good reggaeton singer, Maluma tried all kinds of hairstyles and colors. One of the ones that has caught our attention the most is this intense pink hair.

J Balvin

She changes color with every song, album and clothing collection she puts out and one of the shades we’ve seen her wear on several occasions is pastel pink. At first, J Balvin wore it with curls on top, which he now replaces with a military buzz cut.

Joe Jonas

Jaden Smith

The best-known son of actor and singer Will Smith, he is a chameleon-like child. Here the singer with neon pink hair.

Katy Perry

The singer opted for a risky, neon pink hair dye. She is the multicolored artist par excellence. Since she started her career at the idol level of the masses, she showed outfits of all kinds and has made bright and fluorescent colors her hallmark.