Stranger aboard film review with Anna Kendrick Toni Collette [Netflix]

Stranger aboard review movie Netflix written and directed by Joe Penna with Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim And Shamier Anderson

You never know where life will lead you.

(Anna Kendrick in Stranger aboard)

The roar of the propulsion of the rocket engines of the spaceship Hyperion directed towards the orbit of Mars and the search for truthfulness in the cockpit through sounds and movements during the reproduction of the departure reveal a realistic approach to the theme in Stranger aboard, amplified by the absence of a soundtrack at least in the initial sequences.

After hitting the target with The Midnight Sky by George Clooney, Netflix returns to space, a setting dear to the platform, acquiring the film produced by XYZ Films, written and directed by Joe Penna (Arctic) and entirely shot in Germany with effective special effects made by the German studio RISE | Visual Effects Studios (Dark), which shows us a crew of three astronauts – the experienced commander Marina Barnett (Toni Collette) and two “civilian” members, the medical researcher Zoe Levenson (Anna Kendrick) and the biologist David Kim (Daniel Dae Kim) – en route to the terrestrial colony on Mars to continue scientific studies and experiments aimed at exploring the possibilities of making the red planet our second home, capable of hosting human life in the long term.

A unique opportunity for the two researchers who joined the HARP aerospace program for a two-year mission in space: to advance medical science by reaching discoveries applicable to life on Earth and to conduct scientific research with the aim of producing oxygen and therefore to bring life even where it seemed unthinkable, living an experience capable of changing the destiny of humanity.

Seen from up here, the photos of space don’t do it justice.

(Shamier Anderson in Stranger aboard)

As the title suggests, the disturbing discovery and the presence of a stranger on board, Michael Adams (Shamier Anderson), throws the crew into dismay, while thriller atmospheres and tensions are wisely built around the mysterious figure of this mastering in electrical engineering employed in technical support for HARP missions who dreams of participating in space missions, instilling doubt about the real motivations of his presence on board and whether he could represent a threat to be confined.

Between suspicions, uncertainties and joking exchanges between the close-knit couple formed by Anna Kendrick And Daniel Dae Kim – “You will have to share the credit of your scientific publications with him!“, Jokes the character of Anna Kendrick – Stranger aboard however, at the halfway point it disperses its thriller potential and its charge of tension, veering towards dramatic components that are not entirely satisfactory.

The critical damage to the Hyperion’s life support systems, caused precisely by the involuntary presence of Michael, will endanger the lives of the entire crew due to lack of oxygen supplies that would lead astronauts to death from asphyxiation a couple of weeks before arriving on Mars, while both Earth and the colony on Mars are unable to rescue. , and the spaceship can no longer return home.

As the specter of the end looms and the presence of the stranger on board puts the life of the crew and the outcome of the entire mission at risk every day, and we experience the moving backstory of Michael and her bond with her younger sister, Joe Penna abandons the “safe road” of the science fiction thriller by posing the moral dilemma of Mors your life mea, weighing how much a person’s life and taking someone’s life might be worth, between difficult choices, desperate attempts even at the expense of the outcome of the same scientific researches and the sense of guilt that could devastate the souls of the survivors.

But it is precisely the dramatic component that does not work for the best, between the dispersion of the narrative tension and characters that crumble in their motivations between actions and expressions lacking in meaning, as happens with the collapse of the commander of Toni Collette but also to the entire finale exasperatedly aimed at the tragedy of sacrifice at all costs, while the film of Joe Penna he misses the opportunity to explore both the ambiguities of the mystery and the severe implications of hiding on board, failing, on the other hand, to give full meaning to his intentions and to the moral dilemma of the importance of life.