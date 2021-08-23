Stranger aboard: review of the Netflix movie

CINEMATOGRAPHE JUDGMENT VOTE THE FILM NOW! Rate: 1 Rate: 2 Rate: 3 Rate: 4 Rate: 5 Submit vote!

Among the numerous films released by Netflix in April, Stranger aboard is certainly one of the most anticipated for a lot of good reasons, starting with the one who signed the direction, namely that Joe Penna of which no less than three years ago we were able to see and appreciate the first work entitled Arctic. The second sees a small cast at his disposal, made up of a quartet of reliable and quality performers in which they feature Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim And Shamier Anderson. Few but good series. AND last but not least the possibility of seeing them engaged in a sci-fi with mystery implications that throws no ifs and buts the characters involved and consequently the spectator on duty in the unknown deep space, the one capable of swallowing you and from which you may not even return.

On paper, they all seem like first-rate ingredients, put together to give shape and substance to a space opera to be consumed comfortably on the sofa at home.

Stranger aboard: a mission to Mars turns into a struggle for survival

We obviously leave the fate of the characters to the vision, possible on the US platform starting from 22 April. However, one thing is certain, what is consumed in the two hours or so of the timeline is a struggle for survival which the assiduous frequenter of the trend in question usually witnesses. Since the dawn of time, that is to say since cinema and television have begun to narrate (dis) adventures set in space, there are very few occasions in which all those in charge of carrying out the missions have gone smoothly. The one in the center of Stranger aboard is no exception. Here it is the turn of a crew of a spaceship bound for Martian soil with the task of starting the habitat that would later welcome the rest of the colonizing force. A two-year expedition for which an experienced commander, a researcher and a biologist underwent a long and rigorous preparation. Except for a slightly turbulent journey to reach the orbital station, otherwise everything seems to go in the best way, at least until a stowaway ended up on board by chance ends up compromising the life support system of the vehicle, questioning the shipping and the safety of whoever is on board.

A fatal countdown that requires a drastic decision

Now, that an illegal immigrant ends up “by chance” on a ship, rather than on a truck or train, is something possible and the daily news confirms it, but that he can find himself on a module fired into space for a mission of we find this importance highly improbable. Consequently, the credibility towards the story is lowered, but the Seventh Art in over a century of history has taught us that everything is possible (or almost). So we try, albeit with great difficulty, to take it for granted. That said, with Stranger aboard we are dealing with the classic Space Odyssey destined to become as expected a survivor-movie. The illustrious precedents, starting with the most recent Apollo 13, Gravity or First Man, they showed us how things can go wrong. In the second work by the Brazilian filmmaker, written jointly with his partner Ryan Morrison, the issue becomes more complicated when oxygen is lacking and the resources available on board are sufficient to guarantee the survival of only three of the four on the ship. Not a small problem, as there is little time available to find a solution. Which triggers a fatal countdown that requires a drastic decision.

In Stranger aboard the human aspect is privileged over the exploratory one, substance over form

And it is around this decision and its consequences that the plot revolves and develops, up to an epilogue that is anything but predictable. Once you have accepted the rules of engagement and the inconsistency that is at the base, linked to the way in which the fourth wheel ended up on board, writing manages to regain the trust of the user along the way. To do this, the authors of the script decide to focus mainly on the human dynamics that are created on the spaceship to reach the decision. As in the series Away also in Penna’s film, unlike the previously mentioned titles, the human aspect is privileged over the exploratory one. The action is not lacking (see the attempt to recover the oxygen cylinders), but it is drastically reduced and those residual traces present near the credits. It is the words and dialectical exchanges that generate the conditions to create a tense and distressing situation. And this is the most interesting aspect of the film. An aspect on which it is not easy to come across in the vein and made possible by a writing that has been able to carefully draw the character profiles of the individual characters, taken by the hand of four talented interpreters who make them pawns in an existential chess game.

Stranger aboard it was shot in record time, but the quality of the packaging was not affected

The one proposed in Stranger aboard it is therefore a minimalist space opera, which does not look so much to form but to substance, even if the aesthetic packaging is still of quality despite the record time of shooting (only one month). The merits must be sought in post-production, in particular in the special effects curated by Jakob Balicki, which catapult the viewer into the middle of nowhere.