Stranger aboard: the new posters | Cinema

The character posters of the protagonists of Stranger aboard, sci-fi film directed by Joe Penna (Arctic) with Anna Kendrick And Toni Collette.

The film, we recall, is available on the streaming platform from 22 April.

You can see the posters below:

The cast also includes Daniel Dae Kim and Shamier Anderson.

We recently saw Anna Kendrick in titles like Noelle, The Day Will Come…, A Little Favor, Pitch Perfect 3 and Into the woods.

The latest works with Toni Collette are instead I’m thinking of ending it here Dream Horse, Cena con delitto – Knives out, Hereditary – The roots of evil and All I want.

Here is the synopsis of the film:

During a mission to Mars, a stowaway accidentally aboard causes massive damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. With resources rapidly declining and the specter of doom looming, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.

The cast includes Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson and Toni Collette.

What do you think of these Stranger aboard character posters? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!

SOURCE: Impawards

