Stranger aboard. The review of the Netflix movie

It is not spectacular but it does not even have the soul of the B-movie, but it is only the example of a conceptual and icy sci-fi that confuses complexity with artifice. Only Anna Kendrick is saved. On Netflix.

If there hadn’t been the series Away, even the Netflix one and canceled after only one season, Stranger aboard it would have given the mistaken illusion of being more compelling. In both cases there is a mission to Mars and the conflicts inside the spacecraft. In the case of the film directed by Brazilian filmmaker and musician Joe Penna and written by the director himself with Ryan Morrison, they are amplified when the crew, formed by commander Marina Bennett (Toni Collette), medical researcher Zoe Levenson (Anna Kendrick) and biologist David Kim (Daniel Dae Kim) finds himself aboard the stowaway (Shamier Anderson), a launch support engineer who woke up after realizing he was in space. The problem is that Hyperion’s MTS-42 mission was designed for three people and one is too many. Algae are not enough to create oxygen for the biologist and whoever is destined to sacrifice is the very latest arrival. Zoe, however, disagrees and engages in a fight against time to try to save the whole group.

Mars becomes a red dot in the distance. The distant image of another survival film directed by Penna after the previous one and much more interesting Arctic which a man played by Mads Mikkelsen must embark on a dangerous mission to try and save his own life. Stranger aboard often plays of subtraction without, for example, approaching the hypnotic estrangement of First Man. It also exhibits, bluffing, a fake B-movie soul by perhaps looking at Source Code. The tension is so dilated that much of the film ends up evaporating. The details of survival (the algae, the oxygen tanks) are presented as separate narrative blocks. The whole is so studied that it appears icy, including one of the key moments of the film, that of the possibility of lethal injection to eliminate those who are too many. We are faced with an overly constructed and elaborate film that confuses complexity with artifice. The inside / outside relationship is only hinted at by the story of the clandestine engineer, who with Zoe (good Anna Kendrick) is the character a little more in-depth than Stranger aboard, while both the biologist and the commander are statues. To appear lacking in depth is above all the commander played by Toni Collette, who cries and shows the inability to take matters into his own hands. However, it is not one of the incarnations of a humanist sci-fi, but only the example of a lack of balance between the different protagonists. In this regard, the comparison with Hilary Swank of Away it becomes even more merciless.

