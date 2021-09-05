‘Stranger aboard’, the science fiction film from Netflix – Magazine

There are many possible inconveniences of a space mission to Mars, but the unexpected presence of a passenger is the hitch with potentially more catastrophic consequences: the protagonists of the film know something about it. ‘Stranger aboard’, which mixes science fiction and thriller and is streaming on Netflix on Thursday 22 April. The cast consists of only four people: Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim and Shamier Anderson.

Stranger aboard, all about the Netflix movie

The plot tells of the crew of a mission directed to Mars. Everything seems to be going well when, by a bizarre coincidence of fate, it is discovered that there is a fourth passenger on board. He was unconscious: when he recovered, the spaceship had already taken off for some time e no talk of going back. The presence of man, however, causes a series of inconveniences that risk seriously endangering not only the outcome of the mission, but the very life of the astronauts.

‘Stranger aboard’ is written and directed by Joe Penna, 33-year-old Brazilian musician and filmmaker, making his second feature film after the adventure drama ‘Arctic’ (2018, rather well received by critics). On that occasion, as in this one, Penna was joined by Ryan Morrison, also in the second long career. Curiosity: the script for ‘Stranger aboard’ was written before that of ‘Arctic’ and in the initial intentions the two films should have been connected, with ‘Arctic’ set on Mars. Joe Penna changed his mind and opted for the Arctic after seeing the trailer for ‘Survivor – The Martian’ (Ridley Scott, 2015).

The cast of ‘Stranger aboard’ is composed by Anna Kendrick (seen for example in ‘In the clouds’ and ‘Voices’), Toni Collette (‘Hereditary’, ‘Little Miss Sunshine’), Daniel Dae Kim (‘Hawaii Five-0’, ‘Lost’) and Shamier Anderson (‘Race – The Color of Victory’, ‘City of Lies – The Hour of Truth’).









The trailer subtitled in Italian

How to watch the movie

‘Stranger aboard’ lasts one hour and 56 minutes and the vision is not suitable for the little ones. Others can see it starting April 22, the day of inclusion in the Netflix streaming content catalog.

