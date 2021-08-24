News

Stranger aboard: the trailer for the Netflix thriller starring Anna Kendrick

Netflix shared the trailer for the movie Stranger aboard, the new project set in space with star Anna Kendrick.

Stranger aboard is the new Netflix thriller with stars Anna Kendrick set in space and the trailer gives the first sequences of the awaited project arriving in streaming on April 22nd.
The video shows a man awakening aboard a spaceship after having an accident that caused him to lose consciousness, thus finding himself together with a crew on a two-year mission that should lay the foundations for the colonization of Mars. . However, a technical failure makes it impossible to survive and the astronauts have to make really complicated and impossible choices to try to stay alive.

The cast of the film Stranger aboard consists of Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim, and Shamier Anderson.
The official synopsis of the feature film written and directed by Joe Penna (Arctic) anticipates: “During a mission to Mars, an unintentional stowaway accidentally causes serious damage to the spacecraft’s life support system. Facing dwindling resources and potentially a fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision“.

Anna Kendrick said that the film addresses the issue of how our brains work when faced with problems and incredible pressure.


