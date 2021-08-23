Stranger aboard, the trailer for the sci-fi film with Anna Kendrick

Stranger aboard, Joe Penna’s new film, starring Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick as Zoe, a medical researcher assigned to a two-year mission to Mars

“Stranger aboard”(“ Stowaway ”) is the new Netflix original movie, also visible on Sky Q, coming next April 22nd. Behind the camera we find Joe Penna, a Brazilian director who also wrote the screenplay with Ryan Morrison.

The best films to see in March Among the actors of the cast names such as: the Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick as Zoe, a spacecraft medical researcher assigned to a two-year mission to Mars; Toni Collette, captain of the ship and Daniel Dae Kim as the ship’s biologist. In addition to the three regular members of the expedition we also find Shamier Anderson, a mechanical engineer trapped inside the shuttle upon takeoff. In the adrenaline-pumping trailer we can see a preview of what will be the main themes of the work and take a first look at the spaceship and the dynamics inside it.

In full sci-fi thriller style, the film tells of a mission to Mars that unexpectedly takes a bad turn. At the center of the whole story the three astronauts of the crew left for the red planet and a mechanical engineer who was accidentally trapped inside the ship. The rapidly worsening situation: the vital system is damaged and will be able to guarantee the survival of only the crew; this will put the characters in extremely difficult choices. Insufficient resources, fear and oppressive spaces will lead the protagonists to overcome their limits and seek ways to survive at all costs. The entire cast was enthusiastic about the film, calling it extremely gripping and claustrophobic. "Stranger aboard" tries to bring people's reactions to seemingly impossible to solve problems on the screen. In deep space, the biggest question is not isolation or distance from home but trying to use the intelligence and resources available in the best way. In the director's vision, this being locked up in a very narrow space with no escape route becomes a metaphor for the situation we have all experienced in the last year. The film aims to address issues such as the sense of community, survival and the extreme sacrifice that the protagonists will find themselves experiencing on their skin.

The 30 best science fiction movies Anna Kendrick, already nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for “Between the clouds“, Will be among the main protagonists of” Stranger aboard “, in the role of Zoe, the medical researcher of the mission to Mars. After the great success achieved with the saga of “Twilight“, The artist’s career has been a crescendo of successes and great interpretations, the last in chronological order the one in”The day will come“, Detective comedy of 2019. Anna Kendrick in recent years has worked in many successful films and TV series, always obtaining a good consensus from the public and also several prestigious awards such as a Teen Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Film for her performance in “Pitch Perfect 3”. It is therefore not surprising that Joe Penna chose her as the protagonist of his latest film.