stranger approaches and tears off her scalp

A brutal and inexplicable violence: the manhunt has already started for some time, in vain. It all happens in front of East Croydon station in London. A 31-year-old woman, who had just gotten off a bus, was suddenly attacked: a stranger to her approached her and tore off her hair and part of her scalp. The woman, now on the ground, was then repeatedly hit by a barrage of punches: she is in serious condition.

The episode dates back to two months ago, it was December 18, 6.45 pm. Only now is the news given because the police, despite tight investigations, have not found the person responsible, and now they have decided to launch an appeal to ask for the cooperation of citizens, publishing an announcement on social media with the photo of the suspect: he would have acted for reasons that are currently unclear.

“Anyone who has been there, or who recognizes the person whose image we released today, come forward. We need to identify and talk to him.” Agent Becky Hughes added: “Fighting violent crime, particularly against women and girls, remains our top priority. This is a totally unmotivated assault that continued while the victim lay on the ground.” Investigations continue.