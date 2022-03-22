Stranger of Paradise FF Origin: Its creators explain why they included difficulty levels

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is now on sale for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, and in Vandal We have been lucky enough to be able to talk about different issues with Jin Fujiwara, its producer, Daisuke Inoue, its director, and with Fumihiko Yasuda, the leader of Team Ninjathe study that has been in charge of its development.

The difficulty debate

A detail that draws a lot of attention in this action role-playing adventure lies in the fact that, unlike other similar titles such as Dark Souls or Niohhere we do have a difficulty selector, something that we are not at all used to seeing in a soulslikeso we took the opportunity to ask its creators why they made this decision.

Inoue took the floor and told us the following: “We think there are probably different types of players looking for different things in this game.. Looking for a different gaming experience. In the end, this is a game of final-fantasyso there will be fans of the series who just want to enjoy its gameplay, its world and the story like in other installments instead of looking for that sense of achievement and satisfaction that comes from defeating a really difficult boss.

I guess it really depends on how each person wants to approach the game. Those who are more interested in getting the most out of its gameplay can play at the original difficulty level of stranger of paradise and continue to get that sense of accomplishment from overcoming very challenging battles while also enjoying the story.”

The inspiration of Final Fantasy 5

Another of the game’s great successes is its elaborate job system (thanks to which we can change classes and access new skills), a mechanic that was implemented for a simple reason: Inoue’s love for Final Fantasy 5a numbered installment that was highly acclaimed for the enormous amount of possibilities that its class system offered: “The reason we decided to put a job system in the game was, in the first place, because I I personally love the job system Final Fantasy 5Inoue explains.

“So I went to the development team and I told them I wanted a job system in the game. We obviously wanted players to try to play with many different types of weapons so they would have different gameplay experiences, so we made each job play a different role and offer different ways to play with different actions. In this way, we managed to build a job system in an action game like this.”

The lessons of a not very well received announcement

On the other hand, Fujiwara told us about the lessons they learned after first announcing the game, whose reveal trailer was not very well received by the public: “I think one of the things we learned from the ad and the reactions to the trailer was that maybe we should have been a little more clear so that the public understands what we want to do.. I think when we announced it we put a lot of emphasis on the fact that Stranger of Paradise is a Final Fantasy game, but it’s also not like other Final Fantasy games. It’s a little different.”

“Perhaps there was too much emphasis on the action, but also on its aesthetics, such as the costumes or the modern technology that the protagonist uses. Of course, we can’t explain why the trailer had this kind of thing, so people “He started theorizing and drawing his own conclusions. So yeah, I think when you make a new announcement you have to make sure you’re clearer.” That’s right, Fujiwara glad to have released several demossince he believes that it was the best thing they could do so that people understood his proposal well.

The teacher with the action of Team Ninja and its narrative difficulties

Something we also wanted to know is how much creative freedom Team Ninja had when developing the game, a question that Yasuda clarified for us: “None, zero freedom. Just kidding, of course. Obviously We are a studio with a lot of experience in action games, but we don’t have as much when it comes to making role-playing games and things like the characters, the story and all that you expect from an action game. final-fantasy, so Square Enix helped us with that. But when it comes to purely gameplay terms, we had a lot of freedom to do what we wanted using classic game elements. final-fantasy Like your class system. Square Enix obviously had to oversee and approve everything.”

What exactly will your Season Pass offer?

Even though the game just came out, It already has a Season Pass that will allow us to access three large packs of downloadable content. As they have explained to us, each one will offer us new missions with their own story where new characters, bosses, equipment and classes will await us. Regarding the latter, they have told us that there are several works that they wanted to include in the main title and that they could not do it, so they hope that they will also arrive in these DLCs.

The most important thing in a game of final-fantasy

Finally, we wanted to say goodbye by asking what do you think is the most important thing in a game of final-fantasya saga that, as you know, has been in constant evolution, as this well demonstrates spin off so quirky Inoue was the one who dared to give us his answer: “As I have worked in final-fantasy, I have had the opportunity to work with many people who have been working on the series for a long time. And when I hear them talk about what makes a game of final-fantasy be, well, that final-fantasy, everyone has a different answer“.

“Some will tell you that anything as long as it’s something new, others that it just has to have some text in a blue window, others that it has to include a chocobo. Everyone has their proposed answers. But I think one thing they all share is the idea of ​​doing something new by trying something different.. And that is the challenge final-fantasy always has, challenging herself by trying to do something new to show the world a new final-fantasy. That’s what I’ve learned from working with true veterans of final-fantasy“.