‘Stranger Things 4’: the incredible behind-the-scenes change of Joseph Quinn, from Russian nobleman to ‘heavy’ eighties

The leader of the Hellfire club is one of those who suffers the most in this installment, but also the one who has best known how to connect with the viewers.

season 4 of stranger things It is full of heavy metal and the main representative is Eddie, who with his long hair, denim vest and Hellfire club shirt gives the Netflix series the Iron Maiden touch that he had been asking for. Eddie suffers a lot in the new episodes and the one in charge of interpreting him is Joseph Quinn, a British actor who has just obtained his big international opportunity, but who is building a solid acting career.

His character has made a deep impression among the public and it is possible that when looking for the actor you have been surprised. The change of him between in front and behind the cameras is remarkable. If we take away that eighties hair and aesthetic, Joseph Quinn is radically transformed and appears as a young British man with an elegant appearance, far from social networks and focused on his acting career. Who hides behind the endearing Eddie from stranger things?

Quinn was born in 1993 in the United Kingdom – the city, at the moment, is not clear – and has trained as an actor at the London Academy of Music of Dramatic Art. From a very young age he was interested in acting. He himself says that already in nursery school he did plays and this hobby has accompanied him throughout his life. Perhaps that is why he has not been slow to act alongside the greatest.

The actor combines his work in television series with plays and has become widely recognized on stage, especially at the beginning of his career. In mosquitoesfor example, worked alongside the great Olivia Colman and in the miniseries Catherine the Great (2019) had the opportunity to learn from Helen Mirren live and direct when giving life to the son of the Empress of Russia. Joseph Quinn has participated in several BBC One projects, such as Dickensian -with 19 episodes, his longest role to date- or Les Miserablesa new adaptation of Victor Hugo’s play with Dominic West, Lily Collins and David Oyelowo released in 2018. In 2020 he joined Lethal Whitethe fourth part of the series based on the novel Cormorant Strike by JK Rowling.

He already has several outstanding titles in his filmography, but there is one that stands out above the rest. Surely in recent days you have read that she participated in Game of Thrones, probably the best-known production in which he has collaborated. His role, however, was quite small. He brought to life one of the guards who welcomed Arya back to Winterfell in season 7.

Little by little, Quinn is positioning himself as one of the new faces that must be taken into account for the coming years. At the moment, she is choosing his projects very well and her top priority is her career. She doesn’t have Facebook so she doesn’t waste too much time poking around in other people’s lives. He also doesn’t use Instagram because he thinks it’s too image-centric and devalues ​​words. He prefers to live among actors, travel, prepare his roles and continue working in a race that has many ballots to give him many surprises in the coming years.

In the season 4 of stranger things plays Eddie, the leader of Hellfire, the official Dungeons and Dragons club of Hawkins. From the first episode he is positioned as the main suspect in the strange murders that are occurring in the town because of Vecna. This forces Eddie to seclude himself in a safe place until the situation begins to clear up. With his frightened face and his one request for a pack of beers to weather the downpour, Eddie has been able to connect with viewers immediately.

