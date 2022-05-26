Stranger Things 4. Who are the new actors in the series

lift, Mike, Dustin, Will, Max Y Luke face a new battle against the Upside Down on the fourth season of stranger thingsone of the series most affected by the pandemic that finally reaches Netflix after almost two years of delays. this first part pick up the story six months later of the tragic events that occurred in the Starcourt shopping center that forced the protagonists to follow different paths.

As it happens with each installment of the seriesthe fourth season presents new characters. Some will join Eleven and Mike’s group to defeat some kind of demogorgon more powerful, while others will ally themselves with the dark forces. So that you do not get lost in the intricate plot, here we leave you a complete guide to the actors joining the original cast.

​​In the first part of the fourth season they resume their roles Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbor (Hopper), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), and Maya Hawke (Robin).

Who’s Who in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Part One

Robert Englund as Victor Creel

Do you remember that movie where if you slept someone called Freddy Krueger murdered you? Robert Englund was the villain of that tape and now he will face the Upside Down. He will embody Victor Creela disturbed man who is confined in a psychiatric hospital in Hawkins for a murder he committed five decades ago.

Joseph Quinn isEddie Munson

He is known for his role as Koner in game of Thrones and for his appearances in the series Dickensians, The Miserables Y Catherine the Great. The actor interpretHe meets Eddie, a new member of Dustin’s gang whoothers to share his love for Dungeons and Dragonsis the leader of Hellfire Club and a heavy metal fan.

Amybeth McNulty as Vickie

Known for starring in the Netflix series Anne with an E will play Vickie, a student and member of the Hawkins school band. In fiction, the young woman strikes up a friendship with Robin that could become the beginning of a love story.

GrAce Van Dien’s Chrissy

The 25-year-old American actress has participated in films such as The Manson Girls Y The village. She will play Chrissy, a high school student, leader of the cheerleaders and one of the most popular girls in high school; however, beneath her supposedly perfect appearance lies a dark secret.

regina Ting Chen is Kelly

The actress, who stood out for her performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Serie Falcon and the Winter Soldierwill be Miss Kelly, the new counselor at Hawkins College who seeks to help students facing serious problems.

Eduardo Franco is Argyle

He is a 23-year-old comedic actor known for films and series such as Nerd Night, American Vandal, and most recently The Binge. Franco will be Argyle. This young man is a passionate pot smoker and pizza delivery boy, as well as Jonathan’s new friend.

Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard

Perhaps he is one of the best known interpreters in this new signing, since he has participated in sagas such as twilight harry potter (in small papers) and Shadowhunters along with Lily Collins. will interpret Peter Ballard, an attentive man who works in a psychiatric hospital and is very possibly related to Victor Creel.

Sherman Augusts is Lr. Colonel Sullivan

He has acted in twenty less well-known films and appeared in some series such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Nanny either Westworld. The actor will play Lt. Colonel Sullivan, a level-headed man who believes he knows how to stop the evil that lurks in Hawkins. Will he make it?

Mason Dye is Jason Carver

Best known for his role as brother in Flowers in the Attic, which is based on a book where several brothers are locked up in an attic, who later fall in love. The actor will play Jason Carver, a handsome and wealthy athlete, who dates the most popular girl in school. Will he be Bill’s replacement?

Tom Wlaschiha isDmitri

If you are one of those who miss game of Thronesyou probably remember the Faceless man, a good friend of Arya Stark. Tomo Wlaschiha is the one who brought this character to life in the HBO television series. On this occasion, Tom will play Dmitri, an intelligent and charming prison guard, where he will surely find himself at Jim Hopper.

