Stranger Things, a series to rent movies again

Stranger Things season 3 was already getting a little boring for me, but I just finished episode 1 of this season, I noticed that the series had grown like the characters and I had to confess to my oldest son that I was scared. Not as much as the one I felt as a kid watching movies like “Halloween”, “Carrie” or “Tuesday the 13th”, but almost.

Stranger Things IV, the boys grew up. The series too.

Obviously I can’t stop recommending the series: not only because the last season is really a work of art and is received as a classic, but also because what I like is that it never stops transporting us to the past, with each eighties song so well placed (every song they put on explodes on Spotify and missing artists like Kate Bush, very grateful) and their tributes and constant references to hundreds of movies we saw when we were kids.

Obviously I’m talking to you who are between the ages of thirty-something to fifty-something. To you, that there was no funnier program, stick by stick with going to the movies, that go to the video store and rent one, two or three movies with friends and watch all three in a row until your head hurts.

The character of Max listening to a Kate Bush song that was reborn again.

It made me very happy to go to the video on the corner of my house, I went by and looked every day to see what changed in the window, I slapped cardboard posters on them (I never managed to get one of a celebrity). I remember spending an hour looking at the covers of movies I didn’t know about and on the back cover reading what it was about and seeing the two or three photos they showed you. I was lucky to have a video around that you rented them with the original covernot like Blockbuster or any video that pimped them out with their brand.

When I was younger and did not have my own decision or the rationale to choose my filmsmy older brothers sent me to rent inventing names that did not exist such as “The escape of the paralytic”, “One hundred years under the doormat”, “The hairless braids” or “The speech of the mute”. I was all excited with my list to ask for them and the lady looked at me strangely and she told me that she didn’t even know them by name. I asked her to please take a good look, that they were new, until she lost patience and told me that she didn’t have them, and I became frustrated and defeated with others that I chose out of the question or that the bad-tempered lady recommended.

The magic of the Video Club in the 80s.

Anyway, if you are in that age range, I recommend Stranger Things to see it alone or alone, or with your children, where you will have a good point of connection, and they will understand a little what you saw as a boy or a girl. And at the end of the season, I assure you that you will have subtracted more years than any anti-aging cream.

My idea is to write to you a list of some childhood movies that appeared in some capacity in these seasons. There are so many references that I could fill an entire video club catalog and send it to print. But I am going to try to recommend the ones that marked me and came to mind while watching the series. And that I leave out classics that I like like Aliens, Ghostbusters either terminator.

Now, if you feel that I am an old man because you are someone young and it is perfect that you think that way, this list can help you to know where the creators of the series were inspired. And also so that you understand that the eighties had the best movies for those of us who were kids at that time. Movies with nothing to envy to Harry Potter, Jumanji, Jurassic Park, The Avengers and everything that came out in the last thirty years.

Family Video. The video club of the town of Stranger Things.

here they go Go into Family Video and let’s review the following movies:

The Goonies: The gang of friends at twelve years old, bikes, relationships with parents and clothes. The first season you flash that you’re watching The Goonies, and that’s beautiful. Even Mickey, the protagonist, obviously big and playing another character, acts. Too bad it doesn’t last long. LThe Goonies is the movie that I have seen the most times in my childhood and that was the initial crush of this series. It was missing that they put the great song of Cindy Lauper nothing else.

Sean Austin, in The Goonies and in Stranger Things.

Count on me: It’s the slightly darker Goonies version. Today I like it a thousand times more. Instead of looking for a treasure, here four friends take a trip through the woods and on a camping trip to see a corpse and the talks are much deeper and more painful. An excellent film of a great story by Stephen King, the lord and master of the series’ reference level. Count on me is smelled in seasons 2 and 3, where the boys begin to grow little by little and with blows.

Good shot that reminds us of the long walks through the forest of the friends of Cuenta Conmigo.

ET: A film that showed the true magic of cinema and Steven Spielberg. The arrival of an alien in a house and how they have to hide it, how they teach it to speak and how they grow fond of it, is the closest reference to the appearance of Eleven in the lives of these friends. And not to mention the scene of the flying bikes, which borders on the reference and the armed robbery.

Beautiful design touch between ET and Stranger Things.

Fire Eyes: This film, also based on a novel by Stephen King, is key in the series. A direct tribute. I remember seeing it and dying of fear. She was drew Barrymore, the same little girl who was in ET, but now she was two years older and had serious mental problems. And just like Eleven of stranger, is a product of a laboratory project and also has telekinetic powers and is also followed by the government, the military and the whole world. The only difference is that Drew is an arsonist and she sets everything she sees on fire.

Eleven and little Drew Barrymore. High tribute.

The endless story: One of my favorites as a boy that I saw as an adult with my children and unlike the rest, I found it boring and bad. And on top of that, the scene of the death of the horse Artax in the swamp is really heartbreaking and can traumatize part of your life. But hey, it has one of the best movie themes and in season 3, which is the weakest, the best moment is when Dustin and his recent girlfriend start singing this song.

A song that takes us on a nonstop trip to childhood.

Indiana Jones: In the last season, one of the biggest protagonists in age, reminded me a little of Indiana. He, along with Wynona and another great character, get into a kind of Indi movie, where they have to escape from a Russian prison and face the beasts, in a tone of adventure, tension and some humor, as happened in the movies. by Harrison Ford, which I take the opportunity to tell you that without a doubt he was my childhood hero and there never was and never will be another like him. Not even Han Solo, who is played by the same actor, is like Indiana. Detail, did not you find it very crazy the day you found out that Indiana and Han Solo was the same actor? I’m talking about the mind of a boy of six or seven years old when he was just beginning to understand that the characters were actors and actresses and little by little you were seeing them in different films.

Hopper and his slow transformation into Indiana Jones.

Nightmare on Elm Street: Definitely, the villain of the last season is a direct homage to Freddy Krueger, a character who gets into the minds of young people and what he does to their minds happens in real life. Even the actor who represented him all his life, Robert Englund, appears in a chapter, in a scene that is a high choreo to “The Silence of the Lambs”.

Freddy and Vecna, many things in common.

Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back: The whole relationship of Eleven’s powers reminded me of those of the Jedi. And in season 2 the relationship that he has with his “father” has something of Luke’s relationship with Darth Vader. Maybe I flashed anyone but that’s how I felt.

Eleven and a power very similar to that of the Yedi.

Carrie: The whole series smells like Stephen King. They show characters reading their books and Carrie is a great reference. I remember I saw her when I was eight years old. She made me watch my older sister who was a fan of horror movies and I didn’t sleep for a week. Those crazy eyes from the last half hour of the film, I remember them and they give me goosebumps again. All the bullying they do to Eleven in the last season is very similar to Carrie’s: two girls with powers who suffer bullying for being freaks. The story coincides even in the reaction that both have, although Eleven is Heidi next to the revenge of the other.

Bullying and telepathy, the coincidences between Eleven and Carrie.

As I was telling you, I think that Stranger Things with this season is received as a classic at the height of Breaking Bad, Mad Men or Games of Thrones.

To finish, I just want to thank these 38-year-old twins with the last name Duffer who invented this series and made us travel to different moments of our lives. And since it is, there is a playlist of the series although there are thousands, it does not matter. I chose the ones that I like and in order of season.

See you at the video club, this Friday at seven in the afternoon.

*Diego Villanueva is the author of “Nearly 30 Artists for Before Sleep”.