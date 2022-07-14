Entertainment

Stranger Things, a series to rent movies again

Stranger Things season 3 was already getting a little boring for me, but I just finished episode 1 of this season, I noticed that the series had grown like the characters and I had to confess to my oldest son that I was scared. Not as much as the one I felt as a kid watching movies like “Halloween”, “Carrie” or “Tuesday the 13th”, but almost.

Stranger Things IV, the boys grew up. The series too.

Obviously I can’t stop recommending the series: not only because the last season is really a work of art and is received as a classic, but also because what I like is that it never stops transporting us to the past, with each eighties song so well placed (every song they put on explodes on Spotify and missing artists like Kate Bush, very grateful) and their tributes and constant references to hundreds of movies we saw when we were kids.

