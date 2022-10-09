Entertainment

'Stranger Things' and the iconic death that almost is very different

    The writers of ‘Stranger Things’one of the best Netflix original series, have revealed what a iconic death of the second season was about to happen very very different.

    The twitter account of the writers recently revealed that Bob Newby (played by Sean Astin, good Samwise Gamgee in ‘LOTR’) was about to die at the hands of a Will Byers (played by Noah Schnapp) possessedwhich does not mean that he is one of those characters who did not deserve to die in his series.

    “Crazy shit that almost happened #1: In Season 2, a possessed Will was going to kill Bob,” they said. Tweet.

    In case you don’t remember, Bob sacrifices himself during the show’s second season to save Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and the kids.

    sean astin, winona ryder, stranger things season 2

    jackson lee davis/netflix

    The writers also recently teased fans about what’s to come by posting the plot for the fifth and final season of ‘Stranger Things,’ but obviously because they don’t want to spoil the fun, the picture is extremely blurry.

    Meanwhile, the ‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harborwho plays Police Chief Jim Hopper on the series, opened up about his return to the MCU in ‘Thunderbolts’which was announced at this year’s D23 Expo Disney.

    Harbor’s MCU debut was in 2021’s ‘Black Widow’, where she played Red Guardian opposite Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh in one of her best characters (who will also return as Yelena Belova), Rachel Weisz and Ray Winstone. In case you need to remember Johansson’s solo film, here are the five keys to ‘Black Widow’ according to David Harbour.

    david harbor

    Image Group LAGetty Images

    Speaking of the film to Entertainment Tonight, the actor said: “There’s a lot of really exciting work in this film. I also think it’s a unique MCU movie in the sense that you have a bunch of misfits, outcasts, and losers and people who are not up to the level of superheroes.

    “And also, all of us are such great and interesting performers – I think the public has some mixed feelings about a lot of us – and I think that’s a great thing.”

    He also made fun of the fifth season of ‘Stranger Things’ is headed in one direction “exciting”but that it could take some time: “I know a little where it is going and it is really exciting, but you will see it in another 15 years when everything that we have shot can be released.”

