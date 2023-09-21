‘Stranger Things’ confirms all-new cast, removes Millie Bobby Brown

stranger things has announced its new cast, and psychotic teen Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, is nowhere to be found.

The Duffer Brothers-produced show was a huge breakout series for Netflix when its first season launched in 2016, instantly making stars of child actors Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin.

The show’s upcoming final season will reportedly close out the initial story of Eleven and the Upside Down, but it’s not surprising that Netflix is ​​considering extending its lifespan. stranger things as much as possible. An animated spinoff series is confirmed to be in the works, as is a live-action show set in the universe stranger things,

However, it seems to maintain stranger things Going Train After the final season, the franchise will have to move away from Eleven and Millie Bobby Brown.

‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’

The first official spinoff of stranger things There will be a stage play titled Stranger Things: First ShadowWhich is going to premiere in London in November.

The show will be directed by Stephen Daldry and written by Kate Treffry from an original story by the Duffer Brothers, and, crucially, does not include most of the main characters we know and love from the Netflix series.

Instead, the play is a prequel starring younger versions of characters such as David Harbor’s Chief Hopper and Winona Ryder’s Joyce Byers, who is listed as Joyce Maldonado, presumably her first name.

We won’t see Eleven, Will Byers, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, or Dustin Henderson in the play, since presumably none of them have even been born yet. Instead, the official cast (per Deadline) includes Shane Atwool (Chief Hopper), Isabella Pappas (Joyce Maldonado), Patrick Weil (Dr. Brenner), Kemi Awoderu (Sue Anderson), Chase Brown (Lonnie Byers), Christopher Buckley (Bob Newby), Ammar Duffus (Charles Sinclair), Giles Geary (Ted Wheeler), Florence Guy (Karen Childress), Max Harwood (Alan Munson), Michael Jibson (Victor Creel), Oscar Lloyd (James Hopper, Jr.), Louis McCartney ( Henry Creel), Matthew Pidgeon (Father Newby), Callum Ross (Walter Henderson), Maisie Norma Seaton (Claudia Henderson), Lauren Ward (Virginia Creel), and Ella Karuna Williams (Patty Newby).

While many of these characters have appeared in the Netflix version stranger things, some appear to be entirely new creations. The official synopsis of the stage play reads, “Hawkins, 1959: A regular town with regular concerns. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family discovers that new beginnings are not so easy… and that the shadows of the past have a long reach.’

Presumably, we’ll get a lot of authentic background on how Hawkinge became a center of paranormal activity.

“I think I’m ready”

Most of the main cast stranger things It appears she’s ready for the show to end and move on, most of all to Millie Bobby Brown.

The budding (and controversial) novelist has said in interviews that he’s grateful for the show experience, but that it’s basically time for things to end, a sentiment echoed by his on-screen father David Harbour.

stranger thingsSeason 5 is apparently still several years away, so hopefully a stage play in London will be enough to satisfy fans for now.

stranger thingsSeason 5 is apparently still several years away, so hopefully a stage play in London will be enough to satisfy fans for now.