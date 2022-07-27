‘Stranger Things’ Jamie Campbell Bower Explains How The Worst Moment Of His Life Landed Him In The Hospital

Jamie Campbell Bower is experiencing one of the best moments of his career thanks to his performance in Stranger Things. However, the 33-year-old actor has revealed that he has not always been like this: he has been a little over a decade silently suffered the consequences of substance and alcohol abuse: “Twelve and a half years ago I was addicted. I hurt myself and those around me who were the ones who loved me the most,” he shared with his followers. “The time came when it was so bad that I ended up in a hospital for mental health“, he added, to shed light on one of the problems that shakes Hollywood the most. At that time, the interpreter had already participated in the saga Twilight and in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallowstwo of the most successful franchises on the international scene.

It was during his time in the saga of magicians where met Bonnie Wrightwho played Ginny Weasley, and in February 2010 their romance was confirmed. A year later they got engaged, although they never got married. and they ended their relationship in June 2012. “I have now been clean and sober for seven and a half years,” Jamie Campbell Bower explained in a message full of hope for all those who are going through similar situations. “I have made many mistakes in my life, but every day is an opportunity to start over, fix your mistakes and grow.“, has added.

“For anyone who wakes up thinking ‘oh god, not again,’ I promise there is a way. I feel very lucky to be where I am, I’m lucky to be sober, to be,” added Jamie Campbell Bower, who after his romance with Bonnie Wright began a relationship with Lily Collins, whom he met on the set of Shadowhunters: City of Bones in 2012. They were together for a year and decided to separate, after which they gave each other a second chance in 2015, which they announced with some tender photographs on social networks. Finally in 2018 they broke up after almost five years together.

“Remember that we are all in the process of construction”finished Jamie, who has received a response from someone he worked with on the play Bend It Like BeckhamLauren Samuels. “I remember when you wrote the days on your hand during rehearsals. It’s really impressive how far you’ve come dear Jamie“He wrote to him, referring to the interpreter’s recovery in 2015. “I couldn’t have done this without you, I owe you forever,” added the actor.

Jamie Campbell Bower has turned her life around and is doing well, recovered, and ready to succeed not only as an actor, but also as a singer. In 2020 he released his first album and in the last year he has released three singles with which he makes it clear that his intention is to combine his two passions even at the best moment of his career before the cameras. Also, is in love again: dating creative agent Jess Moloneywith whom she made her red carpet debut at the premiere of stranger things. His interpretation of Vecna ​​has made him a mass phenomenon, the protagonist of memes and already has a next movie pending release. It is a horror film where he shares a cast with Erin Moriarty and Ann Mitchell, and tells the story of the first televised exorcism.