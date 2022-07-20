Stranger Things: Joseph Quinn revealed that he was inspired by Johnny Depp to play Eddie in the fourth season

The fourth season of Stranger Things generated a strong fury among the users of the Netflix platform, because in addition to marking the return of favorite characters such as Eleven, Dustin, Gil, Mike, Lucas and Max, new characters were also added, such as the case of Eddie Munson, which even became a fan favorite in the history of the Duffer brothers.

This is the actor Joseph Quinn, who has worked in various film and serial productions before he became known in this successful Netflix original series; one of his most important appearances was the series Game Of Thrones and also with one of the most relevant roles in the series Les Misérables, sharing credits with Dominic West, Olivia Colman and Lily Collins.

The character of Eddie within the Stranger Things series refers to a conflictive boy but with a noble spirit who has a great taste for the game of Dungeons and Dragons, thus creating a club with Dustin and his friends that ends up leading him into stronger conflicts for part of the Hawkins authorities after the murders of various teenagers from the town school.

Joseph Quinn was inspired by Johnny Depp

The famous actor has given various interviews to millions of fans of the series, and one of his statements was that he revealed that to create this character of Eddie, specifically for the particular tone of voice, he was inspired by some favorite actors: Johnny Depp.

“I loved Captain Jack Sparrow. I think the character was an incredible interpretation of Johnny Depp. And I’ve stolen little parts of it that I’ve put a little bit on Eddie,” the actor said in an interview for Tudum.

In addition to this visually influenced character that Joseph took on, he also looks in many ways like Damien Echols, one of the West Memphis Three, who was even accused of murdering a little boy, and then sent to jail for several years despite that there was no evidence of said crime, based solely on his taste for rock and his unpleasant style for past generations that associated these types of young people with satanic rituals and activities that only “diverted” people.

