‘Stranger Things’: Lily Collins and Vecna ​​have the same tattoo because they were boyfriends

Did you know that Lilly Collins, one of our spoiled ones, and Jamie Campbell, Vecna ​​himself in ‘Stranger Things’ took their romance at the request of a tattoo?

Now that everyone is talking about the famous scene from Stranger Things in which Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) helps defeat Vecna ​​(Jamie Campbell) with a barrage of riffs emanating from his guitar playing Metallica’s “Master of Puppets”, we we agree that the dark beast of the Upside Down has a nice past in real life, that is, his interpreter lived a similar story to that of the Beauty and the Beast.

And we say it playing with fiction obviously, because Jamie had a romantic relationship with the beautiful Lily Collins, quite intermittent it must be said, but that lasted a long time so that they could seal their time together with some tattoos that neither one nor the other were erased despite the breakup. In fact, their relationship was quite intermittent, to the extent that there are often rumors of a reconciliation between the two stars.

They met during the filming of Shadowhunters: City of Bones, where they were a couple in fiction and then made the dream of many fans of the literary saga adapted to the big screen come true. They were followed everywhere for being a pretty cute and alternative couple. They weren’t strawberries at all. They allowed themselves to be photographed, not to mention that the lovebirds died. They melted everyone’s hearts even more when they scratched the same thing.

The two chose the phrase “Forever and for all eternity”. It is seen the intention of always remembering one of the sweetest moments in their lives. She on the back, Jamie chose the forearm to make a lettering more aggressive. Of course Lilly chose a fine line for her innocent and elegant appearance. To date both have the same brand. In their photos on social networks they still show them off and it is not seen that they intend to cover them.

These are the tattoos that were made in 2012.



Until two years ago the British portal Daily Mail said that the two are still friends, being one of the breakups that truly ended amicably.. Who knows, maybe they left them because they will try to see what the future holds. In one of those, “forever and ever” will come true. Fun fact: It was rumored that in 2015 she dated Chris Evans, our esteemed Captain America.