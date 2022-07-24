Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown breaks a totally crazy record with her excessive salary!

Honestly, who wouldn’t like to live the life of Millie Bobby Brown ? From the height of her 18th birthday, which she celebrated with great fanfare on February 19, 2022, the American actress is already an international star and earns a lot, really a lot of money. A gigantic sum that we, simple people, will undoubtedly succeed in collecting after SEVERAL years of hard savings. And thanks to his incredible salary, the unforgettable interpreter of Eleven in the hit series “Stranger Things” is about to make history.

A nice nest egg

Obviously, Millie Bobby Brown has the wind in its sails at Netflix. And for good reason, in addition to “Stranger Things”, whose last season was a huge success (more than a billion hours of viewing), the actress is also the star of another production from the American streaming giant. This is obviously the film “Enola Holmes”, released in September 2020 and in which she gives the reply to Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter. As a reminder, the feature film, inspired by the novel by Nancy Springer, follows the adventures of the little sister of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes.

And given its success, Netflix was quick to announce the sequel with the same cast. Moreover, according to the latest news, the filming has already been closed but no release date has yet been disclosed. And in this second part, the main actress has been able to pull out of the game on the remuneration side. Indeed, by taking on the role of Enola Holmes for the second time, Millie Bobby Brow received the tidy sum of… $10 millionmaking her the highest-paid actress under 20 in history.

Always well paid

It goes without saying that this sum makes many envious. For information, in “Top Gun Maverick”, which is currently a hit at the box office with more than 1 billion dollars in revenue, Tom Cruise, the innkeeper of action films, reportedly only earned $12.5 million. Going back to Millie Bobby Brown, she has always been well paid. Indeed, the young actress is accustomed to high salaries. In “Stranger Things” for example, the one who since the age of 14 has worked for UNICEF as agoodwill ambassador received 20,000 euros per episode during the first season.

Note that at the time, she was only 12 years old. Then, in the third season, his salary has increased of €250,000. If we do the math, per season, she would earn about $2 million. It should be noted that in addition to being a brilliant actress, Millie Bobby Brown, who is deaf in one ear, is also a businesswoman. Indeed, two years ago, she released her own brand of cosmetics: Florence by Mills. In short, the end of the difficult month, the actress, sometimes a victim of its own successcertainly must not know them.

victim of hypersexualization

Young, beautiful and talented, in recent years, Millie Bobby Brown has established herself as one of Hollywood’s rising actresses. As a reminder, it was in 2016 that the public discovered her, with a shaved head, in the series “Stranger Things”. Only 12 years old at the time, she has grown up a lot since then. And as we said in the prelude, on February 19, 2022, the pretty brunette celebrated its 18th birthday.

Moreover, on her birthday, on Instagram where she has more than 50 million subscribers, Jake Bongiovi’s darling shared two photos of herself wearing a gorgeous evening gown. Unfortunately, his transition to adulthood was accompanied bya hideous discovery. Indeed, according to a survey conducted by Buzzfeed, there are many forums that share provocative photos of the actress. In the words of the main interested party during her time in the podcast “The Guilty Feminist”:

“I definitely see a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media reacted to my coming of age (…) It’s disgusting. I think that’s just a really good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized. And so I deal with that, but also always. »

For information, well before her, other actresses have also such as Emma Watson or even Natalie Portman have also experienced the same thing.