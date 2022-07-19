‘Stranger Things’: Millie Bobby Brown’s moving reaction to seeing Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna

Without a doubt, Jamie Campbell Bower and Joseph Quinn received all the praise from the public and even from Millie Bobby Brown with their characters in the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’.

if you consider yourself stranger from the heart sure you saw the new behind the scenes that was published in the official accounts of stranger things: the way of Jamie Campbell Bower to become a neighborthe master of the Upside Down in the Netflix series, whose defenses could only come down thanks to the guitar solos emanating from Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) playing Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” as if he were at the concert of his life .

There are eight minutes where he explains that the character has a lot of influence on Hellraiser, the interdimensional beast created by Clive Barker, who will be remembered for having a pale face full of nails; and The Root of Fear, by actors Richard Gere and Edward Norton, a pair of films the Duffer brothers took to create a villain who would represent their protagonists’ fears and motives, speak to them, and interact with them everywhere.

To enter flesh decomposed by the null solar exposure of Vecna, Jamie spent eight hours in makeup for two to remove her prosthetics. “I want to cry with joy,” he told the person in charge of designing the frightening model of the humanoid, “then I went on stage and there were more tears of emotion,” added Lily Collins’s ex. Everyone on set was stunned at what a wonderful job they would have accomplished behind the scenes.

Joe KeerySteve in the series, said that it was very helpful for them to have a tangible representation of fear and not in CGI to make it easier for them to act, to have something to pour all their fears into and not keep them in their minds. Sadie Sink, our dear Max, made the argument. In other words, she had him face to face with death if it weren’t for Dustin’s (Gaten Matarazzo) quick reaction when he played Kate Bush’s “Runnin’ Up That Hill” on her Walkman.



@strangerthings Eight hours it took to become Vecna.



Millie Bobby Brown she did not beat around the bush and was the one who best expressed her first impression to see Jamie as the ultimate beast.

It was surreal. I remember it happened in a rehearsal. I was walking, I saw him and he turned around. I wondered ‘what is it?’ He did not know. I thought it was going to be CGI, so I was crying all through rehearsal. Jamie had to give me a hug because she couldn’t accept that it was him. Yes there was a terrible fear



@Strangerthings Millie Bobby Brown freaked out seeing Jamie dressed up.



Jamie confirmed it. He added that Millie was screaming “you’re not Jamie!”. She saw the terror in her eyes and thought that she would be unable to continue work that day.. That’s why the hug came. But those were all the reactions to seeing Vecna’s complete transformation, which you can keep watching on Netflix over and over until the fifth and final season premieres next year.