‘Stranger Things’: The courtship you didn’t know between Vecna ​​and a witch from ‘Harry Potter’

The relationships of actors who participate in ‘Stranger Things’ have always had a lot to talk about and this story was not even known by the most fans of Vecna ​​and her interpreter Jamie Campbell.

Neighbor (Jamie Campbell Bower) is one of the most hated television villains after causing the death of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the fourth season of Stranger Things. His counterpart, that’s why there’s so much fuss with videos apologizing or commenting on everything about the filming of these episodes that have broken records in any kind, from Spotify plays of its soundtrack to views on Netflix.

Behind all that visceral makeup, Campbell has a love life worth remembering. He was a boyfriend for many years Lily Collins, the daughter of Phil Collins. They met on the set of Shadowhunters and that’s where their story began, which led them to get the same tattoo to remember one of the most beautiful times of their lives. Until now, according to sources cited by various international portals, they remain friends.

But Did you know that the actor was also related to a star of the saga of Harry Potter? The most obvious option comes to mind for many. Emma Watson. Because they seem to have the same alternative style of dress, the same attitude, they are English, they are almost the same age, she is 32 and he is 33, in general they seem to be compatible at first glance. Only it’s not her, but Ron Weasley’s sweet sister (Rupert Grint), Ginny (Bonnie Wright).

That’s how surprised we were when we found out this little secret that was well hidden during the three years that the love relationship lasted. It was also love at first shoot. Jamie played the young Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, the same character that was stripped from Johnny Depp and given to mastermind Mads Mikkelsen in the recent Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.



Daily MailOnline Bonnie Wright confirmed the courtship during the 2010 BAFTAs.



The producer, according to the Metro World News portal, helped them keep their relationship that began in 2009 discreet. However, later they were seen holding hands countless times, hugging; taking romantic walks and basically dating. In April 2011 they got engaged, they were nothing to get married but they broke a year later. Supposedly in a friendly way, the funny thing is that that same year, Jamie began his courtship with Collins. Infidelity? Can be.