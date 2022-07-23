Stranger Things: the Harry Potter actress who conquered Jamie Campbell, the actor who plays Vecna ​​in the Netflix series, how did they meet? | Hollywood actors | United States Celebs | Netflix series | nnda nnlt | FAME

If you are one of the fans of the series “stranger things” Surely you see Vecna ​​as an evil and somewhat disgusting being due to her skin, but you must remember that, even if her face does not look good, behind that character there is an actor who shows the best of his talent with the objective to entertain you

The artist who is in charge of interpreting the villain of the last seasons of the Netflix production is Jamie Campbell, a 33-year-old Englishman, who, like any person, has normal habits and is not a villain in real life. He is more, just the opposite, because someone who usually gives a lot of love and proof of this are the relationships he has had.

Coincidentally, taking advantage of the fact that Vecna ​​is very fashionable, we will remember one of the courtships that its actor has had. Although he has had some known relationships, this time, we will talk about his romance with an actress from the movie “Harry Potter”. By the way, you will learn a little more information about the actors while you wait for the fifth season of “Stranger Things”.

Jamie Campbell Bower (Henry Creel) during the fourth season of “Stranger Things” (Photo: Netflix)

THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN JAMIE CAMPBELL AND AN ACTRESS FROM “HARRY POTTER”

Jamie Campbell played Gellert Grindelwald in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1″ and there he was able to meet Bonnie Wright, an actress who gave life to the character of GinnyRon Weasley’s sister.

It is said that love was born during the filming of the film and in 2009 they began a relationship, although at first they handled everything in their privacy, although later it would no longer be like that, since they would be seen together in various public events.

Jamie Campbell and Bonnie Wright at an event held in 2012 (Photo: CARL COURT / AFP)

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE RELATIONSHIP?

Everything seemed to be going very well between the two actors and they even got engaged in 2011, so a wedding was already on the way, making it clear that they were soul mates and wanted to spend their lives together.

However, the relationship ended a year later without the reasons being aired, so that curiosity remained among the fans that they both had.

That same year, Jamie Campbell began a new media relationship with Lily Collinsthe daughter of Phil Collins, which would end many years later.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT “STRANGER THINGS”

HOW TO WATCH “STRANGER THINGS”?

The second volume of season 4 of “stranger things” has already premiered through Netflix last July 1. Therefore, you only need a subscription to the popular streaming platform to watch the new and previous episodes of the popular television series. You can access them from this link.

HOW MUCH WEIGHT DID DAVID HARBOR LOSE IN SEASON 4 OF “STRANGER THINGS”?

Actor David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper on “Stranger Things,” revealed that he lost a lot of weight for the fourth season of the hit Netflix series. He at the same time, he affirmed that he would not repeat this experience.

Jim Hopper’s story in the last season of “Stranger Things” shows him imprisoned in a Soviet labor camp. For the scenes, actor David Harbor “lost 80 pounds” (36 kilograms) in eight months through intermittent fasting and pilates. If you want to know what else he said he, CLICK HERE.

WHEN DOES THE FIFTH SEASON OF “STRANGER THINGS” PREMIERE?

Although there is still no official release date for the fifth season, we can take the launch of the previous installments as a reference. It is known, for example, that it took two years to create the fourth season, which was published in two volumes: the first, on May 27; the second, on July 1, 2022. This, considering understandable delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it film until September 2021.

Thus, taking into account that the fifth season has not yet begun to be recorded, the time dedicated to the long post-production work on visual effects and other aspects of filming, It is possible that “Stranger Things 5” will be released at the end of 2023, or, failing that, in the year 2024, through Netflix. MORE DETAILS HERE.

WILL NANCY HAVE HER SPIN-OFF?

In a recent interview for Cosmopolitan, the actress Natalia Dyer spoke about the future of Nancy Wheeler in the upcoming season 5 of “Stranger Things”. Thus, the actress referred to the rumors about a possible death of her character, as some fans presume.

In addition, during the conversation, the possibility of creating a future spinoff about the character. This, because the creators have made it clear that, although the series will end with its fifth season, a new production will take place in Netflix about the universe created by the Duffer. PLUS DETAILS HERE.