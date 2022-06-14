Stranger Things, The Rock, Star Wars… have you noticed all the hidden details and cameos of Free Guy?

Available on myCANAL, Free Guy transforms Ryan Reynolds into Guy, an NPC stuck in a video game. Funny, explosive and joyful as possible, Shawn Levy’s comedy hides a host of pop culture references. See for yourself.

FORTNITE

From its first scene, Free Guy immerses us in the world of video games with the arrival of a player by parachute on Free City: the same way to start a game of Fortnite.

TERMINATOR REBIRTH

When Guy (Ryan Reynolds) goes to his cash dispenser, we can see a robot pass behind him which is reminiscent of the one we can see in the 4th installment of the Terminator saga.

THE TRUMAN SHOW, AN ENDLESS DAY…

The very concept of Free Guy refers to mythical films, starting with The Truman Show since Guy is stuck in an artificial world without even knowing it, like the mythical character of Jim Carrey. The fact that his day repeats itself eternally is also obviously reminiscent of the classic of classics Groundhog Day, with Bill Murray.

GRAND THEFT AUTO

Inspired by many gaming hits, Free Guy obviously evokes GTA with its cars that can be driven by anyone and explode at any time, its missions, etc.

TOMB RAIDER

Played by Jodie Comer, Molotov Girl, aka Millie Rusk, sports a look very inspired by the Tomb Raider outfit.

HALO

Halo fans will surely have recognized it: the Scorpion tank appears in a scene during which Guy runs after Millie.

INVASION LOS ANGELES

Another work that undoubtedly served as inspiration for Shawn Levy, Invasion Los Angeles is based on the fact that the hero discovers an alternate reality through sunglasses. Apart from this barely concealed wink, Free Guy pays homage to John Carpenter’s film through the bank robbery scenes. Finally, the fact that Guy’s favorite flavor of ice cream is chewing gum is reminiscent of one of Invasion Los Angeles’ cult lines: “I came here to chew gum or to shoot . I’m out of luck, I’m out of chewing gum.”

CHANNING TATUM

A great regular at cameos, Channing Tatum appears throughout the film as a skin that does stunts and victory dances.

MATTY CARDAROPLE

It is none other than Matty Cardarople who plays the player who controls the character of Channing Tatum. The actor was not chosen at random by Shawn Levy since he is known to fans of Stranger Things for his role as Keith, also a geek, in the series directed and produced by Levy. In Free Guy, we find him in many scenes in front of his screen, in a room filled with references to pop culture with posters of Rick and Morty or Deadpool (a nice nod to Ryan Reynolds). Her mother who repeatedly yells at her is none other than Tina Fey.

HUGH JACKMAN

Hidden under a mask at the beginning of the film, it is Hugh Jackman who lends his features to the man who asks too many questions to Molotov Girl and is finally killed by the latter. The actor’s biggest fans will certainly recognize his voice.

DWAYNE JOHNSON AKA THE ROCK

Another actor who makes an appearance as noticed as it is masked: Dwayne Johnson, alias The Rock, plays a bank robber.

OVERWATCH, RED DEAD REDEMPTION, ASSASSIN’S CREED…

In a scene during which Molotov Girl and Guy are surrounded by enemies, they are modeled on famous video game characters, such as Jesse McCree from Overwatch, a cowboy from Red Dead Redemption, a Ghost of Tsushima-style samurai or a warrior who seems straight out of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

MINECRAFT

The wall of Soonami Studios, the company that produces the Free City video game among others, represents 3D bricks, evoking the style of Minecraft.

SHINING

At the end of the film, Antwan Hovachelik (Taika Waititi) sinks a little more into madness and takes an ax to destroy the servers of Free City. A moment that reminds us of Jack Nicholson’s famous “Here’s Johnny” scene in The Shining.

THE STAR WARS CANTINA

The multiplayer lounge Molotov Girl takes Guy to is directly inspired by Chalmun’s Cantina in Mos Eisley, a lair found in Star Wars: A New Hope.

MEGA-MAN

During his confrontation with the enemy gang, Guy pulls out a weapon that looks like two drops of water to the Mega Buster of Mega Man.

TERMINATOR

When he wants to eliminate Guy from the game at all costs, Antwan Hovachelik (Taika Waititi) tells Keys (Joe Keery) to “finish him”, even if he is “Arnold Schwartzen-Vador”.

PAC MAN

Keys lives in an apartment in which he expresses his love for video games, notably through a Pac-Man tribute lamp.

JEOPARDY!

Far from citing only video games, Free Guy also refers to the mythical game show Jeopardy! with a guy-centric question. Beyond the wink, this scene represents the very last appearance of presenter Alex Trebek, who died shortly before the film’s release.

CAPTAIN AMERICA

The final showdown between Guy and Dude is a fireworks display of easter-eggs. We can notably see him using Captain America’s shield…

CHRIST EVANS

…in front of a crestfallen Chris Evans.

HULK

Guy then dons the Hulk’s Fist….

STAR WARS

…before releasing a Star Wars lightsaber.

FORTNITE

We also see him using the Fortnite Pinata…

HALF LIFE

…a Gluon Gun style beam weapon from Half Life…

GATE 2

…or borrow portals from Portal 2.

IRON MAN

If the vision of Guy’s glasses can make you think of the one found in Iron Man…

GAME OF THRONES

…the moment in which the Dude goes after Guy unmistakably brings to mind the fight between The Mountain and Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones (watch your eyes if you haven’t seen it.)

LAZARBEAM

Gamers and fans of influencers who are experts in the field must have rejoiced during Free Guy, since many star Youtubers made an appearance, such as LazarBeam for example.

POKIMAN

We can also see Pokimane.

JACKSEPTICEYE

jacksepticeye.

DANTDM

DanTDM.