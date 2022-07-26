Stranger Things: this is what the cast of the Netflix series charges

After topping the platform’s world rankings, stranger things has made history again, this time due to the cache of its cast and its global net worth. If a few days ago there was talk of the series was established as the most watched in English to date on its platform Thanks to the premiere of its fourth season, now it is the cast who enjoys the media pull of it.

And it is that after the more than 286 hours viewed that it has already collected with its third season, it is not surprising that many of the cast members have demanded to trade and match their cache to the one they had when the series began in 2016. On the one hand, Winona Ryder Y David Harbor (in the series Joyce Byers and Jim Hopper, respectively) are now the actors with the most cache within the cast of the series; while the first began charging 100,000 dollars per episode (at the time, the best paid) and Harbor 80,000, now both have negotiated their conditions to reach the $350,000.

Courtesy of Netflix

This is a historical cache on Netflix, matched only by Drew Barrymore’s (in Santa Clarita Diet) or Emma Stone in maniac, and this season also shared by Millie Bobbie Brown. With the most prominent raise in the series, the actress started out earning $20,000 (when she started the show at age thirteen), an amount that she rose to $250,000 in the third season and that has now equaled that of adults.

Also, the four main children started out charging the same amount as Brown-$20,000 per episode-but now finn wolfhard ( Mike ), Gaten Matarazzo (Duston), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Noah Schnapp (Will) have already been planted at 250,000 per chapter. However, and curiously, the other protagonists, whose fame has transcended off the screens as a result of the series, have somewhat more disparate salaries. It is the case of Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Steve Harington (Joe Kerery) and charlie heaton (Jonathan Byers)whose cache is 150,000 dollars per episode, it is speculated that up to 140,000 more than what they received when they signed their contract with the series.