Stranger Things Vecna’s Unfortunate Prank That Delayed Her Appearance In The Harry Potter Movies

There are times when it is not convenient to tell jokes in the presence of strangers, and a job interview is one of them. Jamie Campbell Bowerthe actor who has gotten into the skin of Vecna ​​in season 4 of Stranger Things, can attest to this.

Bower has made a name for himself in the industry for his participation in multiple adaptations of young adult novels, although his role in the Netflix series has finished making his career stand out.

More than two decades ago, Jamie Campbell Bower tried to join the cast of one of the most famous franchises in cinema: Harry Potter.

The actor auditioned to join Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Chris Columbus, director of the film, was present at the test. During an interview with the podcast Happy, Sad Confused, Bower described the experience as the worst audition of his life.

“I had just heard a joke about a fairy and the reason why she sits on top of the Christmas tree. It was really a dirty joke, because it’s about the Christmas tree on someone’s butt. I told this joke at the audition, and there was kind of a silence after I told it. And I was like, ‘Well… I screwed up.‘”.

Years later, Jamie Campbell Bower would redeem himself from that mistake and become the young iteration of Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1. He would reprise the role in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Time and experience have made Jamie Campbell Bower grow in the industry until he became the great villain of one of the most popular series of the last decade.

Bower is currently filming Horizon, a drama/western mix that co-stars with Kevin Costner and Sienna Miller. Luckily, the joke didn’t ruin her career.