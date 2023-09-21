Stranger Things without Millie Bobby Brown? Netflix series will get new version – more format is different – Series News

The theatrical production will be released at the Phoenix Theater in London in November and will feature younger versions of some of the characters

Stranger Things, a series of Netflix programmes, has been adapted for London theatres. a sung piece Stranger Things: First Shadow It is a production of the streaming platform in association with Sonia Friedman Productions and will begin previews at the Phoenix Theater in London’s West End on November 17.

Written by Kate Treffry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin, a new version that takes a trip to the upside-down world serves as a warm-up to the plot without previewing the fifth season premiere , I attribute it to Greve, the two Rotarians.

With the date of opening for which the piece is marked. 14th DecemberThe First Shadow will feature a younger version of the two characters Jim Hopper, Joyce, Dr. Brenner, and Henry Creel (or the dreaded Vecna), played by actors Oscar Lloyd, Isabella Pappas, Patrick Weil, and Louis McCartney, respectively.

Last quarter-hour (20) the first images of the fragment were released, giving a thumbs-up to what we see here. You irmos duffer, originator of the series, Chamaram or phenomenal artist. “We couldn’t be more excited and we can’t wait for you to see them all live in the box.”

in a note to a magazine Diversity, directors Daldry and Martin expressed their joy and concern at being able to share the original story with the public, which was publicly announced as a production on Netflix that may indicate the future of the series. Excicentrum:

As Endemento essays, it has been a joy to explore the world of Stranger Things: First Shadow with our extremely talented cast and to see the alchemy developing between everyone in our company as we discover this new piece.

The last season of the series received several awards and was nominated for an Emmy and a Globo de Oro, which was divided into two segments and left the public curious to know or remember two events that happened in the fourth season .

The production will premiere at the Phoenix Theater in London on 14 December.