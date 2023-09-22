Strangers, Knocked Down, Hunger Games, Bad Behavior, Tripped Up, Kane – Moviehole

We are all strangers.

Dramatic. 19 January 2024

One night in his almost empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with Harry (Paul Mescal), a mysterious neighbor who disrupts the rhythm of his everyday life. As a relationship develops between them, Adam becomes preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) remains, just as he was on the day of his death 30 years ago.

torture me

digital. 10 October 2023

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has acquired US VOD rights to documentary feature film I Get Knocked Down. I Get Knocked Down will be available to rent/own in the US on all digital HD internet, cable and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting October 10, 2023, through Freestyle Digital Media.

I Get Knocked Down is the untold story of a burnt-out middle-aged ex-pop star searching for his long-lost anarchist mojo. Part music documentary, part unflinching character study, part punk version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ – I Get Knocked Down is the funny, surreal and deeply human untold story of Chumbawamba and his ex-headman Dunstan Bruce. Bruce is 59 and struggling with the fact that it feels like the world is going to hell in a handcart. He’s wondering where it all went wrong? Twenty years after his fall from grace, the former leader of the anarchist band Chumbawamba is angry and frustrated. But how does a middle-aged, retired radical, who now feels invisible, stand out again? Dunstan is visited by the hostile ghost of his anarchist past in this punk version of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. It is his alter ego, ‘Babyhead’ that forces him to question his life, and sends him on a quest for his long-lost anarchist mojo. It is the untold and remarkable story of Chumbawamba and Dunstan’s personal liberation journey as well as a call to arms for those who think activism can be best done by someone else. An extraordinary, inspiring film for our times.

Written and directed by Emmy-winner Sophie Robinson and Dunstan Bruce, I Get Knocked Down was produced by Sophie Robinson and stars Dunstan Bruce, Ken Loach and Chumbawamba’s band members.

Dunstan Bruce said, “We never planned to make a straight-up music documentary.” “We wanted to do something different with the film that would not only appeal to Chumbawamba fans, but also appeal to those who have faced adversity and are determined to stand up again.”

Bad behavior

Dramatic. 9 November

Ahi has today revealed the trailer and Australian release date for Bad Behavior. Directed, written by and starring Alice Englert (You Will Not Be Alone), alongside Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (Top Gun: Maverick), Ben Whishaw (Skyfall, Passage) and Dasha Nekrasova (The Scary of Sixty-First), Black Comic is set to arrive in Australian cinemas nationally on November 2, 2023.

First premiering at Sundance, Bad Behavior follows Lucy (Connelly), a former child actor, as she seeks enlightenment at a retreat led by spiritual leader Elon (Whishaw) while living with her stunt-performer daughter, Dylan. Resolves her close but troubled relationship. Englert). Off-grid on the farm at the foot of Mount Hypnos, Lucy hopes to find the peace, sympathy and validation she paid good money for. Unfortunately for him, so do all the other arrogant attendees. The film also stars New Zealand’s Anna Scotney, Beulah Coale and Marlon Williams.

Bad Behavior was produced by Desiree Armstrong (Coming Home in the Dark, Juniper) and Molly Hallam (The Mustangs). The film was made with funding from the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand Government Screen Production Grant, Fulcrum Media Finance and B-Hive Productions, with additional support from the New Zealand Government Screen Production Recovery Fund, Ahi and Images & Sound.

entangled

Theatrical October 20/Digital October 27

Aspiring chef Lizzie sets out with her three best friends to compete in the prestigious Saucy Food Festival. What starts out as a well-intentioned career move soon turns into a crazy misadventure filled with food, fun, and female bonding, where the girls learn that struggle can be the secret ingredient to success.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Drama/November 17

Experience the story of The Hunger Games – 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered to pay tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows young Coriolanus (Tom Blythe), the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace after the War in the Capitol. With his livelihood at risk, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Ziegler), a tribute from impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray captivates the audience of Panem with her charms, Snow gets an opportunity to change his destiny. With everything she’s worked for hanging in the balance, Snow turns the tables in her favor by uniting with Lucy Grey. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out in a race against time to survive and reveal whether he will ultimately become a songstress or a snake.

cane rebellion court martial

Streaming. 6th October

The Kane Mutiny Court-Martial is the story of an American naval first officer who is put on trial for plotting mutiny after receiving signals from his captain to mutiny and endanger the lives of his crew. Starring Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, Jake Lacey, Monica Raymund, Lewis Pullman, Jay Duplass, Tom Riley and Lance Reddick. Showtime plans to stream with Paramount+ on October 6.