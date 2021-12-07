Strangling Debut by Minister Lindner: “Greek Reforms Model for Germany”

The reforms implemented by Greece at the time of the crisis? They are a model that Germany too may soon follow. Word of the new finance minister Christian Lindner: Athens has succeeded “with impressive measures” in reforming the country and this “should really push us in Germany” in internal matters, said the designated minister in response to a question from a Greek journalist on Southern Europe fears on the scenario of a strict line by the German government in the eurozone. “I am happy to meet the prime minister and my finance colleague in Athens soon,” assured the leader of the German liberals. Also Lindner, the most feared in the new federal government given his reputation – deserved in the field – as a hawk of austerity, then spoke of the high levels of debt in the EU: “Debt in the eurozone due to the pandemic he got up a lot ”. And for this reason the German government will intervene in the debate on the reform of European tax regulations having as its basic vision that of “linking” the need for “stability to growth and investments”.

Two and a half months before the federal elections, the leaders of the SPD, Verdi and Fdp have officially signed the coalition contract that will be the basis of the ‘traffic light’ government in Germany. “Now is the time for action,” said the leader of the liberals who will take over from Scholz himself as finance minister. The 177-page document entitled “Dare more progress” was signed in a short ceremony at the Futurium congress center in Berlin. The election of Scholz as chancellor and the inauguration of the new executive is scheduled for tomorrow in the Bundestag.

However, it is Lindner’s words about the Athens model that have raised a few eyebrows. A little because it was Lindner himself who toyed with the idea, in a not so distant time, of ousting Greece from the single currency: “A united Europe would be strengthened if a chronically ill member left the euro zone at least temporarily”. It took four years, it seems, to change the liberal leader’s mind. However, his words are likely to cause concern even the Germans who certainly do not envy the Greeks for the treatment received by the various governments that have followed one another in the years of the crisis. Such a long crisis from which the country has never recovered, also due to the massive doses of austerity inflicted by the European Stability Mechanism and the EU Commission. Those recipes today have been almost unanimously disavowed, even by the MES himself.

In June of a year ago, in fact, an “independent” evaluation conducted for the Luxembourg fund headed by the German Klaus Regling decreed the failure of the austerity policies that the MES himself had actively contributed to impose in Athens, under penalty of the closure of taps. A lack of economic growth, a financial sector that has remained fragile, inequalities above the Eurozone average with poverty and unemployment above the warning levels, a sharp decline in private investment, brain drain, the increase in the underground. All written in the dossier commissioned by the MES and drawn up by a team led by Joaquin Almunia, former EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Competition, who in Athens certainly do not remember for the tenderness in the years of the crisis (he demanded that the Government take its deficit from 12% to 2% in just three years).

Meanwhile, after € 204 billion in loans and to be repaid until 2060, three macroeconomic adjustment programs and constraints on primary surpluses of 2.2% for the next forty years, the situation in Greece has not improved. Today, the key indicator used to assess a country’s financial reliability, the debt-to-GDP ratio, is the most exorbitant in Europe: 206%. The pandemic has obviously contributed to the upside in the last year, but the ratio has never dropped and has gradually increased during the implementation of the reform packages requested by the Troika. In 2009 it was 126% but it was partly the result of a work of falsification of financial statements which, once discovered, gave way to the crisis. In the midst of the crisis, Athens paid with a third of GDP, an unemployment rate that rose up to 28% and then dropped to 14% today, the youth rate that at the turn of 2012 and 2013 broke through 50% and today remains on very high levels (30% in October). If in 2008 the Greek citizens produced a GDP of 315 billion, today the Gross Domestic Product has fallen to 170 billion, thus losing in just over ten years just under half of the ‘wealth’ produced. The sharpest decline since 2012, and then steadily declining. And then over the years: constant growth in the tax burden, loss of purchasing power, cuts in pension allowances, 500 thousand young people who went abroad for work.

A long series of sacrifices to reach the goal of fiscal consolidation, perhaps insufficient: “Fiscal consolidation has undermined the growth necessary to significantly reduce the debt / GDP ratio. Moderate future growth, fiscal imbalances and interest rate hikes could still pose a risk to long-term debt sustainability ”. Who said it? The architects of Greek therapy.