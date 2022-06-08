Entertainment

Strapless dresses: the trend of the 2000s that will look best in 2023

Selena Gomez gave style lectures with a demure dress maxi opening and draped details, ideal for petite women. For a flattering visual effect, she opted for a pointed toe mules transparent. This proposal will be good if you are invited to an event, to enjoy a date, or for a meeting of etiquette.

For a trendy effect

Emily Ratajkowski teaches how to wear a strapless dress in Y2K mode.

Photo: Getty Images

Setting sail on the trends of the moment is simple, especially when inspiration comes from the asphalt. To create a cool and rejuvenated style, opt for a mini-dress in trend coloreither orange or fuchsia. Combine mules sandals in tone or in contrast, attach a bag and a large blazer.

in fancy mode

Anne Hathaway teaches how to wear a strapless dress in a modern way.

Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin

Anne Hathaway is distinguished by her sophisticated and modern choices, perfect for women 40+. On this occasion she wore a strapless maxi dress, which was maximized thanks to an oversized coat and white boots. A style that screams ‘fashion’.

Ready to relive the best of the 2000s in a futuristic key?

