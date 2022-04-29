Strasbourg hooks Paris after a crazy match!

Zapping Foot National Top 10 Gambardella Cup winners

What a match made us live Strasbourg and Parisians this evening as part of the opening match of the 35th day of Ligue 1. The two teams parted with the score of three goals everywhere on the lawn of the Stade de la Meinau in front of a public in fusion, as usual. And, as usual, Kylian Mbappé almost tilted the match in favor of the capital club.

Gameiro showers Paris on entry, Mbappé answers him

However, Racing Club de Strasbourg outrageously dominated the start of the game and opened the scoring from the second minute of play. Gianluigi Donnarumma not free from reproach from a tight angle. In the ninth minute, the public at La Meinau exploded, believing they were led by two clear goals after a scramble in the area and a goal from Adrien Thomasson. The goal is (logically) canceled for an offside position from Ludovic Ajorque at the very start of the action.

It was Kylian Mbappé’s turn to be thrown into the depths by Neymar Jr in the 23rd minute of play. The Frenchman was perfectly found by the Brazilian and was quick to put the two teams level with a ball between their legs of Matz Sels.

PSG accelerates in the 2nd half

Paris-Saint-Germain came back with much better intentions in the second half and raised their level of play. The capital club took the lead for the first time in the game shortly after the hour mark. The number 10 of PSG finds its number 7 magnificently in the surface which puts back in the axis for Achraf Hakimi who only had to push the ball into the back of the net.

Four minutes later, the Alsatian defense offers a face to face with Kylian Mbappé, already author of a goal and an assist. Alexander Djiku presses his ball badly back and sees the Parisian rocket go alone against the goalkeeper and score the goal of the break, his 24th of the season. Strasbourg does not abdicate and starts to move forward again.

… but cracks in the final seconds

The RCSA reduced the score on a corner thanks to an own goal from Marco Verratti. The Alsatians then had many opportunities to return to equality, without success. The pressure increases on the cages of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Racing returns to equality in added time in a simply crazy end to the match! Dimitri Liénard finds Anthony Caci, the other piston, a wonderful center while the latter applies enormously to deceive the Parisian doorman. Three goals everywhere in a crazy game.