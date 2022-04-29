Strasbourg – PSG: at what time and on which channel to watch the match live?

PSG flies over the competition with a good first place. The Parisians have 78 points, 13 more than Marseille and are therefore already champions. The players Mbappé, Messi and Neymar Jr knew how to play together to give victory to PSG. But opposite, Strasbourg wants to get a place in the European league. In fact, the people of Strasbourg will do everything to win this match. So, find out here at what time and on which channel see the match Strasbourg – PSG live!

Strasbourg – PSG: what time, on which channel?

This Friday, April 29 at 9 p.m., the Strasbourg – PSG match is broadcast live on the Amazon Prime Video channel and Le Pass Ligue 1. You will find experts and sports journalists who accompany you throughout the evening and comment on the actions of each team live. In addition, you can follow Ligue 1 Uber Eats news and the progress of your favorite players in the competition during special broadcasts. Did you miss an action? All programs are available for replay fifteen minutes after their broadcast.

Discover the Ligue 1 Pass

Subscribe now to the Ligue 1 Pass offer at 12.99 euros per month and enjoy 80% of Ligue 1 Uber Eats and Ligue 2 BKT matches. On the other hand, only Amazon Prime Video subscribers can access the Ligue 1 Pass. Your Amazon Prime account allows you to watch the same match on two different screens and during simultaneous matches, you can see the best action via a multiplex. If you want an intense experience, the “Stadium FX” option immerses you in the stands.