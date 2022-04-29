Strasbourg – PSG: At what time and on which channel to watch the match?

Strasbourg – PSG: at what time and on which channel is the match broadcast?

Already officially champion of France 2021-2022, Paris Saint-Germain go to Strasbourg without pressure this evening to try to end the season in style. The match will be broadcast live and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, on the Ligue 1 Pass, at 9 p.m.

Strasbourg – PSG: odds and predictions for the match

Although this match has no stake for PSG, the Parisians are still favorites with odds of 1.90. The trio Messi – Neymar – Mbappé, very successful at the moment, will be keen to refine the statistics for this end of the season. Mbappé runs in particular behind a historic individual double: top scorer and best passer in the championship. Opposite, the Alsatians, who are having a very good season, will be over-motivated in front of their very hot public from La Meinau. The Strasbourg residents are 6th in the standings, 3 points from 3rd place, occupied by Rennes, synonymous with qualification for the preliminary rounds of the Champions League. Racing must give everything to hope for a historic ticket to Europe. Victory of Strasbourg: 3.75. Draw: 3.90. Do you want to bet on the meeting? PMU.fr offers you up to €100, refunded in cash, on your first losing bet.

The probable line-ups of Strasbourg – PSG

Strasbourg : Salts – Guilbert, Perrin, Nyamsi, Djiku, Caci – Thomasson, Sissoko, Prcic – Gameiro, Ajorque.

: Salts – Guilbert, Perrin, Nyamsi, Djiku, Caci – Thomasson, Sissoko, Prcic – Gameiro, Ajorque. PSG : Donnarumma – Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe – Hakimi, Danilo, Verratti, Mendes – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar Jr.

See you tonight on Prime Video at 9 p.m. to follow Strasbourg – PSG live.