strategies to burn more calories and lose weight more easily

Walking is a great way to lose weight and stay healthy, but let’s see some strategies to burn more calories.

When a person wants to keep fit, the first piece of advice is to do some exercise. Mainly with this expression we mean that we must not lead a sedentary life, but, at least, it is necessary to take some walks. In this way, the metabolism and more will be kept active.

The benefits of the to walk there are many, from burning calories to promoting bowel activity. So, walking is good for you and allows you to stay fit and healthy. However, you don’t lose a lot of calories like more intense exercise and effort. But that’s what we’re here for today. To see some strategies that can allow walkers to lose weight faster while managing to burn more calories.

It will be enough to go for a walk, but take some small precautions in order to make the body work harder. Let’s see below what it is.

Walking to lose weight: strategies to burn more calories

Therefore, some strategies, some tricks, will increase the calories burned and in this way you will feel fitter and will be able to shed a few pounds especially on the belly. Here’s how to do it:

During the walk also involve the arms in movement: bending the elbows to 90 ° and moving them back and forth allows you to burn 15% more calories;

Choose routes with hills and slopes : in this way you will train the heart well and the whole cardiovascular system will have benefits;

Taking the stairs maintaining the correct posture: in this way they will burn fat on the abdomen;

Contract your abs by doing a brisk walk : pay attention to every single part of the body, contracting abdominals and buttocks is essential to eliminate fat on the hips and belly;

Alternate the rhythms: it means that after a few minutes of slow walking, you have to speed up for a few minutes, then go back to walking slowly, you can also introduce small jerks of running.

Walking is essential not only to keep the body active, to help the intestine and metabolism, but also to try to prevent certain diseases that can have very serious consequences for health. A walk, inserting some precautions, every day will be a cure-all for you at any age.