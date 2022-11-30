Strategy for the good well-being of people

Well-being in organizations has marked the main theme of our HR Forum program this season on Capital Radio by Francisco García Cabello, Founder and CEO of Foro Recursos Humanos together with Wave-8.

Mª Regina Estévez López, Co-founding Partner of Wave-8, began the second part of the program this Monday at Foro RRHH, explaining that communication within organizations is necessary. “Communication is key from a corporate level such as one to one in each of the people on the team where it is necessary to communicate in the best possible way.”

For his part, Regino Quirós Castro, Co-founder of Wave 8, stated that his main belief is that “Businesses are one of the greatest forces that can shape a society”, which makes that together with leadership, it is important to form a well-being. «For us, all the leadership training that we do and defend is that leadership is not a title, but a way of relating. And the relationship is the conversion you have with people. With which, we insist a lot on that aspect of communication » because that’s where skills come together with communication and the ability to convey ideas.

Well-being at work and positive psychology

Regarding well-being at work and how it has been addressed through positive psychology, Estévez emphasized the need for there to be a clear relationship «between the well-being of a person and the results they have at the level of productivity, sales» since it impacts how creative that person is, if they are attentive to the opportunities that arise and even with the commitment they have in the company. On his part, Quirós added the following: “When we are not well-being, we manage stress worse, our decisions are worse and come from fear”.

Support for the good realization of well-being

Regarding the focus of work that Wave-8 does, María Regina explained that they are “focused on working with leaders to raise awareness” where they can improve “the well-being of employees and your own.”

On the other hand, regarding what has to do with the work of the emotions of the leaders, Regino Quirós added in his speech that the company works so that the team of the company with which they are collaborating is fit and fit. conditions to give the best of themselves. In addition to “work with a leader whose team is clear about its purpose” and spectacular results “As if quality increases by 29% or absenteeism decreases by 51%” according to Gallup data.

What level of well-being is there in organizations

Finally, Christine Loos, Director at Stimulus, spoke to us in a discussion about how they create good well-being from their company.

«We at Stimulus, when we accompany a company, always try to analyze, evaluate and study what are the effects of work on health, what are the psychosocial risks that directly impact health and how we can evaluate and modify them from the organization of work », concluded.

