strategy games are important to Microsoft, it wants more – Nerd4.life

Microsoft has stated that i strategy games they are an important part of PC Game Pass and the goal is to have more and more on the service. The information comes from an interview given by Matt Percy – general manager – to PCGamesN.

It is explained that strategy games made up about 15% of the launch titles in the service now known as PC Game Pass. Imperator: Rome was one of the leading names in the genre on the service. Now, there are over 40 strategy games, and Percy couldn’t be happier. “Strategy games have become some of the most popular titles in our portfolio,” he tells us. “They are consistently in the Top 10 of the most played games every month.”

Age of Empires IV

“Our goal for Game Pass it’s always been about giving players more choice, “explains Percy.” And giving creators more choice as well. We think we’re having a really positive effect on the strategy genre on PC, because creators are making it more accessible to people. ”

Percy shared others as well statistics which confirm the success of PC Game Pass. After joining Game Pass, people play 20% more games outside the service, as well as try 30% more genres. “It’s crazy to me that someone maybe walks in for a Halo and then finds out that what they’ve always really loved is Darkest Dungeon,” Percy explains.

Total War: Warhammer III will be the next great strategy game to arrive on PC Game Pass. Upon release, Victoria 3 will also be included. In August Humankind was released as a Game Pass game since its release day, and Slitherine recently included Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector on the service – and the list continues to grow.