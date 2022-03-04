Stratified Pulmonology, developed by biomarkers

Miguel Angel Martinez Garcia.

In recent years, the so-called personalized or precision medicine has burst into the management of diseases, including respiratory ones. A path that has yet to be traveled, but in which they have already been given big steps Thanks to the discovery of biological biomarkerss that they relate well to him diagnosis, treatment or prognosis of respiratory patients.

To locate the current status of these indicators, the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separ) has published in its scientific journal Archives of Bronchopulmonology a review of the existing scientific literature on the “existence and diagnostic, therapeutic or prognostic validity of biological biomarkers most important today in the main respiratory diseases, as well as on the future challenges in this regard”.

It concludes that “the practice of precision medicine that achieves personalized treatment passes, without a doubt, through the discovery of markers, especially biological ones”.

Some biomarkers that should ideally be “easy to implement in clinical practice, easy to interpret, cheap, sensitive and specific for a certain disease (in this case in the pulmonology field), and that fulfill a diagnostic, prognostic and/or identification of response to treatment function”.

The “prelude” to precision pulmonology

As he assures Medical Writing, Miguel Angel Martinez Garciapulmonologist and editor-in-chief of Archivos de Bronconeumología, it will still be “quite a while” until precision medicine is reached, but an intermediate step has been reached largely thanks to biomarkers. “Now we are applying the stratified medicine, we group patients with very similar characteristics to give them a similar diagnosis and treatment”, says Martínez García.

Therefore, what still remains to be achieved is that each patient in these groups has personalized treatment. “We are in the prelude to what will be the Medicine of the future. We must manage to stop being focused on the disease and focus on the patient and their characteristics of age, gender, pathologies…”, explains the pulmonologist.

Not all biomarkers are valid

Currently, in respiratory diseases there are many biomarkers. However, according to Martínez García, the important thing is “quality, not quantity”. “It is more important to find a single biomarker that meets all the characteristics of a good biomarker than to find many that do not. In fact, we have many of this type”, details the chief editor of the Separ scientific magazine.

“In lung cancer is where we have achieved the best biomarkers”

A clear example is the geoactive proteinwhich appears in many different diseases and, therefore, it loses the specificity component that quality biomarkers require. “It is measured in the blood and if it is high, as it can appear in cancer or a cold, we do not know why it is high. It serves to guide us, but it is not a good biomarker”, explains the pulmonologist.

Paradigm change in the management of respiratory diseases

Regarding the path traveled to date, the experiences acquired lead Martínez García to state that advances in Pneumology must be linked to advances in three types of markers: biological, genetic and technological. “It is very important to discover the genetic bases of diseases and the markers extracted from technology thanks to current computing power.”

A way to go that has the best example in the paradigm shift achieved in the management of lung cancer. “In lung cancer is where we have achieved the best biomarkers. It has brought about changes in treatment, diagnosis and prognosis. Being such a malignant disease, it has been an enormous advance. Patients with advanced cancers survive much longer than before. We have given him years of life as soon as possible, we could only offer him months”, highlights the pulmonologist.

Therefore, it is clearly the objective to be achieved in the rest of the respiratory diseases. However, Martínez García warns that it is not always easy to find valid biomarkers: “There are diseases that are very heterogeneous in origin and it is difficult to find quality biomarkers. There are many, but they are not good enough to change clinical practice, or it may even be that they do not exist”.