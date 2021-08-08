stratospheric proceeds for the debut of the new film

The great expectation, and the growing expectations of recent months, for the mission of Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki, called the Three Musketeers in the new film My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, have brought many spectators to the cinema, recording frightening revenues for the work created by Horikoshi.

According to what is reported by the Mantan Web site, the total number of tickets sold for Deku’s new adventure would have been more than 240 thousand, for a total of about 310 million yen, or 2.9 million euros, collected from the box office at the end of the first day of screening in Japan. Impressive figures that far outweigh what was achieved in the past by the first two films dedicated to My Hero Academia.

World Heroes Mission has the revenue recorded by Heroes Rising exceeded by 229.2% on its debut day in theaters. Furthermore, if we consider the excellent reception reserved for the two previous films even in the weeks following the release date, it is very likely that the last film produced by the Bones studio could quickly become the most profitable in the franchise’s history.

Recall that in the past few hours a new trailer for the film has been leaked, and we leave you to the homage to the world of comics in the prequel chapter of the film.