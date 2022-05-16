Strawberry blonde: The trendy hair dye for summer 2’22

It would be difficult to choose just one hair dye to test this 2022 according to trends. With deep golds, captivating chocolates, bright blacks and reds in different shades to choose from, there will be something new to discover behind an unexpected color. It is also true that naturalness prevails in hair issues, so the most requested ones will appeal to those that are elegant and easy to carry.

The caramel blonde is a favorite hair dye to try in 2022, a color that manages to take center stage every season. One of the great charms of blondes is that they have extremely good results flattering on all skin types, adapting in its variations to each. A less explored alternative to receive the summer has its sights on the Strawberry Blonde, a reddish blond, which differs from others by its pink highlights. If you’re ready to start transitioning to that new version, here’s an exciting possibility you might want to keep on your radar.

How is Strawberry Blonde hair dye?

Kristen Stewart at the Spencer movie premiere with fruity blonde hair color. Getty Images

It’s time to say goodbye to the fantasy colors and marked highlights if we want to stick to the most replicated in the fashion capitals. The upcoming arrival of summer invites you to try something that feels cool to accompany you during some of the hottest days of the year. The answer to that is in the Strawberry Blondean blond dye which is complemented with reflections between reddish or pink. If you’re already blonde, it’s perfect for you to give her just a twist to your image with very little effort.

East favorite hair color for summer It was hugely popular a couple of years ago and has had a resurgence again in recent months. When Kristen Stewart finished filming spencersubtly changed the color of her hair for a Strawberry Blonde, with which he shone during the Venice Film Festival. According to the popular New York colorist, GinaGilbert, this trend that can incorporate golden tones to create contrast and dimension, while looking particularly good on light skin.