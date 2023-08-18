Sports

‘Strawberry Makeup’: Hailey Bieber’s Makeup That Looks Even Better Than a Day at the Beach

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 37 1 minute read

He strawberry makeup by Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber has become in recent years Beauty (and Fashion) Prescriber A favorite of Generation Z; Think about how trendy she made her shiny nails or shiny and smooth skin… and now it’s your turn strawberry makeupA makeup that’s totally on trend tomato girl, So, we know about his social networks and especially Tiktok where he shared a video about strawberry makeupWhich brings a day’s good face against evil and brings no destruction caused by the sun.

See more

What is strawberry makeup,

‘Strawberry makeup’ is characterized by the use of pink blush and fake freckles, thus emulating the fiery color and form of this fruit. For being natural and minimal makeup, He Eyeliner It is subtle, just like a kajal that beautifies and cares for the look. On the other hand, the eyebrows are slightly combed. Finally, there’s one with lips gloss to give it that touch shiny Featuring Hailey Bieber.

How to do strawberry makeup,

same as him tomato girl makeup, This makeup does not have much complication. The first step is to do a simple and effective facial routine have smooth and soft skin, the next thing is to implement a low coverage foundation So that the face remains as natural as possible. A little concealer is also used and the brows are combed to hide some imperfections.

Then comes the most important part of this makeup: the Blusher which is applied on the cheeks and nose. then add this fake freckles Specifically focusing on the nose, although it can be applied to different parts. Finally, you can use Shame To give it a light touch of color and cover as a lipstick gloss transparent. Below you will find a small selection of cosmetics to recreate strawberry makeup,

We Review the (Huge) Hailey Bieber Sneaker Collection

By alice cary

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 37 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

‘Almería Costa Fest’, fourteen concerts in Plaza del Mar to excite El Toyo-Retamar in August

2 weeks ago

“Fortuna”: The Novel That Explores The Power Of Money Could Be TV’s New “Heirship” trust | Hernan Diaz | Phil | International Book Fair of Lima | light

2 weeks ago

When will Trials series premiere?

5 days ago

Why was Bruno Fernandes’ goal valid despite Marcus Rashford’s offside?

January 15, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button