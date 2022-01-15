Stray puppy traumatized by hunger: it can’t wait -VIDEO

Stray puppy traumatized by hunger. His difficult past still conditions him and it doesn’t seem real to him that he lives in a house -VIDEO

Hunger, cold and sleep are natural needs for humans and animals but for some, they often prove impossible to satisfy. A puppy of stray dog who had to face all these sensations and had to find, in himself, the courage to go on. He lived on the street, with no one to take care of him and his existence became more and more difficult every day. But one day, something changed …

If someone hadn’t seen him, they wouldn’t have had a chance to make it. Fortunately, his silent plea for help was met by a passerby who noticed him and decided to take it with you. The little boy was rescued when he was nine weeks old and now he can’t be happier than that. Everything that is in front of him and is lucky enough to be able to enjoy, such as food or a comfortable doghouse to sleep on, represents a precious gift for him to keep. It may be for this reason that every time he has to eat, his jaw shakes and he starts drooling.

The puppy can’t wait to throw himself headlong into the dish because he has spent so much time a look for food and he knows what it feels like to be hungry and not be able to satisfy that need. As soon as the puppy knows he will have to eat, he cannot resist not “throwing himself” on the plate. He cannot wait for his master to put the bowl on the floor and then begins to point out his haste to his human friend. The moment could not be left in oblivion and was immortalized in a very tender and funny video. Probably, what seems like a hilarious phenomenon actually hides a serious problem.

The attitude of the dog, almost certainly, is due to a trauma due to his past. The furry dog ​​does not know if he will be able to eat and this is an aspect that has conditioned him a lot, leading him to this behavior. The adrenaline for food is so strong that it can’t hide it. Unfortunately, life as a stray has caused him so much pain and the fact that he now has all the “comforts” available to him seems like a dream.

We are sure that his family will be able to overcome this problem and the little one will feel calm, abandoning the fear of still suffering from hunger.

We wish this sweet fluffy dog ​​all the happiness he deserves and desires.

