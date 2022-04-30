Stray, the indie starring a cat, will arrive this summer on PS4, PS5 and PC

Although it is common to see delays in launches, from time to time some games surprise us and advance them. This is the case that concerns us, that of stray, the nice independent game that, given the rumors, from Annapurna insisted that it would arrive this year, and in fact it will do so sooner than expected. Thought to launch initially in October, finally it will this coming summer.

an early release

And it is that after being announced already in 2020 and given the lack of news about its development, it had not taken long for rumors to emerge that hinted at a delay of Stray. However, there are only a few months left to enjoy this futuristic third-person adventure starring a cat surrounded by robots and other creatures that will be the ones that will put him in difficulties, with the help of a drone called B12.

As confirmed, you can be both stealthy and “annoying” with the inhabitants of the world of Straybasically what a cat is in short. We have already seen it in action once, in fact, gameplay of the game has been shown. “Exploration is a key element. As we love to introduce a lot of detail in our scenarios, we hope that players enjoy searching,” said producer Swann Martin-Raget at the time.

Obviously, being a cat who stars in the game also gives opportunities for certain new mechanics, as well as aspects of level design that players are not used to. “The unique perspective of playing a cat also creates opportunities in the realm of level design. Some of the usual video game tropes can be tweaked in interesting ways. For example, certain obstacles prevent entry to humans, but not to the cats.”A decorative pipe spiraling around a building? Perfect for a platforming sequence.”

Stray is coming this summer to PS4, PS5, and PC.

Source: VG 24/7