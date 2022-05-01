Stray, the video game of a stray cat lost in a cyberpunk world, is coming soon

Annapurna Stray

In the wide world of video games, indie titles hold a very special place. The limitation of resources is compensated with deep stories and a creativity that can sometimes be the envy of the big studios with everything available. With a very wide range of proposals, these games are often among the most anticipated options and one of the cases that is generating attention is stray.

This story will lead players to put themselves in the shoes of a stray kitten who will be lost in a city with cyberpunk aesthetics and that is presented in decline and with “murky environments”, they explain on the page of annapurnathose responsible for distributing the game developed by BlueTwelve Studioa small French studio.

“Wander around, defend yourself against unforeseen threats, and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by unassuming droids and dangerous creatures. See the world through the eyes of a stray and interact with the environment in a playful way. Be stealthy, agile, silly and sometimes as annoying as possible with the strange inhabitants of this strange world”, they anticipate about this adventure title.

However, the players will not be alone. In Stray they will be accompanied by a flying drone called B12, which will help the protagonist to find the way out of that city to be able to return to his house.

The game was initially going to arrive in October 2021, Annapurna Interactive decided to postpone its release and had warned that it would be released sometime in 2022. Although it does not yet have a precise release date, this week PlayStation revealed that Stray will arrive during the summer of the northern hemisphere, so in the coming weeks there could be new concrete information .

“These are just three of the must-see indies coming to PlayStation soon,” featured in the post that they made on their social networks and that also anticipated the launches this year of We Are OFK Y Cult of the Lambtwo other independent titles that will arrive on Sony consoles.

When it’s finally released, Stray It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC (via Steam).

